Collinsville wins Team of the Week

The Collinsville Panthers are this week's Times-Journal/Northeast Alabama Community College Team of the Week, garnering 41% of the online vote.
Collinsville controlled the first half, scoring on all five possessions in last Friday night's 40-19 win against Asbury.
The Panthers amassed 254 yards of offense in the opening half, while limiting Asbury to just 64 yards with two turnovers and forcing a safety.
Deon Winsley rushed for 72 yards and two touchdowns, Malachi Orr ran for 51 yards and a score and Dalton Hughes rushed for 41 yards and passed for 31 yards with a score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.