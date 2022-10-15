Rams rebound with blowout win vs. Eagles

Sylvania’s Braiden Thomas breaks free for a first-half touchdown against Hokes Bluff on Friday. 

 Cinthia Rico | Times-Journal

After a heartbreaking loss last week, the Sylvania Rams needed a bounce-back win and that’s what they got on Friday night with a 28-0 victory over Hokes Bluff.

The victory, along with Geraldine’s 42-16 loss to Piedmont, put the Rams in a prime position to lock up second place in Class 3A- Region 6 play with a win next week against Westbrook Christian.

