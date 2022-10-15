Rams rebound with blowout win vs. Eagles

After a heartbreaking loss last week, the Sylvania Rams needed a bounce-back win and that’s what they got on Friday night with a 28-0 victory over Hokes Bluff.
The victory, along with Geraldine’s 42-16 loss to Piedmont, put the Rams in a prime position to lock up second place in Class 3A- Region 6 play with a win next week against Westbrook Christian.
Braiden Thomas led the way for Sylvania with 143 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Sylvania head coach Tyler Vann was proud of the way his team bounced back and continued to battle through injuries.
“They have faced a lot of adversity with injuries this year,” Vann said. “I’ve never seen a group have to deal with what they have but they just keep fighting.”
The night didn’t start well for the Rams, as they weren’t able to move the ball on their opening possession. Hokes Bluff, however, got its rushing attack off to a hot start by driving inside the Sylvania 20 before a Thomas fumble recovery gave the Rams the ball back on their 13-yard line.
The Rams then marched 87-yards for the game’s first score taking up the remainder of the first quarter. Quarterback Jaxon Smith hit Brant Kittle for a 4-yard touchdown with 8:34 left in the second.
Sylvania scored again with 2:45 left in the first half on a 7-yard run from Thomas.
The Rams had one more opportunity to add points before halftime with a field goal but kicker Conner Andrade’s 29-yard attempt was blocked.
Hokes Bluff opened the second half looking to get back in the game by driving inside the Sylvania 10-yard line but the Rams’ defense held and forced a turnover on downs. They then went on an 11-play, 92-yard drive capped off by a 9-yard run from Smith with 11:53 left in the game.
Thomas scored the game’s final touchdown with a 2-yard run with 3:50 left in the game.
Smith was 13-for-21 passing for 150 yards. Josh Scott had two catches for 58 yards and Landon Watkins had four catches for 54 yards. Andrade was 4-for-4 on extra-point attempts.
