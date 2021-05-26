Fort Payne High School’s Ivan Chavez was selected to the North roster for the 2021 North-South Boys All-Star Soccer Game in July.
Chavez, an incoming senior, was the lone DeKalb County representative chosen to participate in the soccer all-star game during the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association’s annual All-Star Week July 19-23.
The all-star soccer competitions will be held Wednesday, July 21, at Emory Folmar Soccer Complex near the Auburn University-Montgomery campus. The girls’ match is slated for 5 p.m., with the boys’ match following at 7. All matches will be live-streamed over the NFHS Network and AHSAA TV Network with Tim Loreman and the Central-Phenix City High School NFHS School Broadcast Program producing the events.
The teams, comprised of 2022 rising seniors, were chosen by a special coaches committee from nominations received from AHSAA member school soccer coaches.
Chavez, of 2021 Class 6A state semifinalist Fort Payne, will be joined on Team North by Nathan Tozzi of Class 4A/5A state champion Indian Springs; Alan Melendez of Class 7A state champion Spain Park; Luke Keown of Class 6A state champion Homewood; Johnathan Salgado Olea of Class 4A/5A state runner-up Russellville; and Noah Barrier of Class 1A/3A runner-up Mars Hill Bible.
Members of the South All-Stars participating are Ty Ferguson of Class 1A/3A state champion Bayside Academy; Baronyi Kengeye of Class 7A runner-up Davidson; Patrick Wentworth of 6A runner-up McGill-Toolen Catholic; Will Beringer and Alex Kohn of Class 4A/5A semifinalist Montgomery Academy; William Hernandez-Sexton and Kevin Ori of Class 1A/3A semifinalist St. Luke’s Episcopal.
The South All-Stars won the 2019 North-South girls’ game 3-1 and the North boys won 3-0. The North girls currently hold a 15-3-1 edge in the series, and the North boys have a 12-4-1 record in the matches held each year at All-Star Sports Week.
Coaches selected for the All-Star Soccer squads include: (South Girls) Bill Ferguson,Auburn; Ashley Johnson,St. Paul’s Episcopal; Ken Wright, Montgomery Schools, administrative coach; (North Girls) Jack Mann,Mars Hill Bible; Lauren Wooten, Hewitt-Trussville; George Cavender, (retired) administrative coach; (South Boys) Ray Bozeman,Andalusia; Gabriel DeQuieroz, Montgomery Academy; Ken Wright,Montgomery Schools, administrative coach; (North Boys) Sam Corker,Gadsden City; Alex Tomlinson,Randolph School; George Cavender,(retired) administrative coach.
Headlining the North girls’ team all-stars is Susan Moore High School rising senior Claire Perkins,who set the AHSAA single-season scoring record in 2021 with 92 goals in the Bulldogs’ outstanding season. She also scored eight goals in a single match twice this past season.
A number of all-stars participated in the AHSAA State Soccer Championships at Huntsville this spring including South girls’ all-stars Sydney Lewis and Leah Robinson of Class 6A state champion St. Paul’s Episcopal; Mary Alice Sasser and Katherine Warren of Class 1A/3A state champ Trinity Presbyterian; Virginia Meacham of Class 4A/5A state champion Montgomery Academy; Kaylee Richardson of Class 7A runner-up Enterprise; and Alana Tapia of 7A semifinalist Smiths Station.
North girls’ all-stars playing in the 2021 Final Four include Hayley Wells of Class 7A state champion Oak Mountain; Ella Denton of Class 7A runner-up Vestavia Hills; Lilly Lowery of Class 6A runner-up Homewood; and Camryn Davis of 6A semifinalist Southside-Gadsden.
