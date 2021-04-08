In the latest edition of the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s state high school baseball rankings, Plainview remained at No. 3 in the Class 3A poll and Fyffe dropped one spot to No. 10 in this week’s 3A poll.
While still receiving nominations this week, Fort Payne dropped out of the 6A poll from its No. 7 position from last week. Additionally, Geraldine continued receiving nominations for the 3A poll this week, rounding out DeKalb County teams in the state rankings conversation.
Plainview (23-3-1) shut out Sylvania 12-0 on Wednesday after earning a 12-2, 4-1 series sweep against Fyffe earlier this week. The Bears went 4-1 during their run at the Bob Jones Tournament last weekend as well.
Prior to being on the losing end of a series sweep, Fyffe (13-7-2) went 5-1 across a weekend tournament last week.
Also in 3A, Geraldine (11-7-1) continued receiving consideration for the state rankings this week. The Bulldogs were 11-5 ahead of taking losses against Glencoe and Collinsville, respectively, this week.
In 6A, Fort Payne (20-6) won its last two games this week. First, the Wildcats downed Etowah 6-3 at home Monday, before dispatching Boaz in a 10-5 road victory Wednesday. The Wildcats fell out of the state rankings for the first time this season after going 1-4 during their appearance at the Bob Jones Tournament.
Here are the latest ASWA state high school softball rankings:
CLASS 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (31-2-1)
2. Fairhope (22-2)
3. Bob Jones (23-3)
4. Spain Park (24-5)
5. Vestavia Hills (18-10)
6. Thompson (28-5)
7. Austin (20-7)
8. Sparkman (17-4)
9. Auburn (16-7)
10. Central-Phenix City (19-5)
Others nominated: Albertville (13-10), Alma Bryant (12-6), Baker (9-17), Daphne (14-15), Dothan (25-7), Enterprise (13-13), Hoover (18-11), Theodore (24-6), Tuscaloosa County (18-11).
CLASS 6A
1. Athens (27-6)
2. Helena (27-7)
3. Spanish Fort (25-3)
4. Buckhorn (22-8)
5. Hazel Green (22-10)
6. Pell City (20-3)
7. Springville (19-8)
8. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (27-7)
9. Muscle Shoals (19-1)
10. Mortimer Jordan (9-13-2)
Others nominated: Baldwin County (8-5), Chelsea (16-10), Chilton County (20-12), Cullman (16-8), Fort Payne (20-6), Gardendale (14-11-1), Hartselle (16-12), Saraland (18-9), Scottsboro (12-10).
CLASS 5A
1. Faith Academy (15-1-1)
2. Tallassee (16-7-2)
3. Brewbaker Tech (21-5)
4. Elmore County (24-7)
5. Hayden (20-5-1)
6. Ardmore (17-12)
7. Corner (15-8)
8. Alexandria (17-9)
9. Satsuma (21-6)
10. Lawrence County (21-13)
Others nominated: Andalusia (15-11-1), Douglas (14-2), East Limestone (13-8-1), John Carroll (16-7), Lincoln (18-17), Rehobeth (12-13).
CLASS 4A
1. Rogers (21-5)
2. Curry (27-7)
3. Cleburne County (20-9)
4. Northside (25-6)
5. Madison County (21-6)
6. Dale County (16-13)
7. North Jackson (19-11)
8. Etowah (21-6)
9. LAMP (17-7)
10. St. James (15-6)
Others nominated: Alabama Christian (11-13), Brooks (12-12), Cherokee County (12-9), Gordo (16-13), Madison Academy (12-2), Priceville (12-7-1), West Morgan (7-17), Wilson (13-10).
CLASS 3A
1. Prattville Christian (17-6)
2. Houston Academy (23-3)
3. Plainview (23-3-1)
4. Pleasant Valley (19-10)
5. Mobile Christian (17-6)
6. Wicksburg (21-13)
7. Opp (24-8-1)
8. Winfield (19-9-1)
9. Danville (12-9)
10. Fyffe (13-7-2)
Others nominated: Beulah (15-11), Elkmont (10-7-1), Geraldine (11-7-1), Lauderdale County (13-13), Oakman (8-8), Ohatchee (17-9-1), T.R. Miller (21-8).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (16-5)
2. Sumiton Christian (16-9)
3. Hatton (17-12)
4. G.W. Long (11-2)
5. Mars Hill Bible (19-9)
6. Leroy (29-4)
7. Orange Beach (21-7)
8. Spring Garden (13-5)
9. Sand Rock (13-12-1)
10. Red Bay (11-7)
Others nominated: Falkville (10-9), Locust Fork (8-2), Vincent (16-5), West End (6-2), Winston County (7-9).
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (14-6)
2. Skyline (15-4)
3. Holy Spirit (6-8)
4. Kinston (10-10)
5. South Lamar (15-7)
6. Appalachian (9-3)
7. Sweet Water (13-15)
8. Athens Bible (9-7)
9. Belgreen (8-12)
10. Woodland (11-14-2)
Others nominated: Berry (12-12), Cherokee (16-6), Millry (16-8), Ragland (10-14), Waterloo (11-13).
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (19-7)
2. Macon East (25-10)
3. Clarke Prep (23-5)
4. Bessemer Academy (14-5)
5. Glenwood (14-7-1)
6. Hooper Academy (23-10)
7. Edgewood (17-13)
8. Southern Academy (20-4)
9. Lakeside (11-13)
10. Abbeville Christian (12-11)
