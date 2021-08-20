Collinsville takes home loss vs. Section

Collinsville took a 34-6 loss against Section in its regular-season opener at Chad Hawkins Stadium on Friday night.
Fernando Padilla scored on a 9-yard run with 7 minutes left in the fourth for the Panthers' lone score in interim head coach Ernie Willingham's 2021 season debut.
