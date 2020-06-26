Collinsville volleyball team holding tryouts

Collinsville and Ruhama Junior High School students interested in playing volleyball this fall are invited to attend a volleyball skills camp at the Ruhama Junior High School gymnasium Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28.
Cost of attendance is $40. Required forms for participation can be picked up by Collinsville students in the school’s main office from 8 a.m.-noon Monday-Thursday.
Ruhama Junior High School is located at 3371 County Road 81 in Fort Payne.
A skills session for students in grades 7-8 will be from 8:30-11 a.m. each day. Grades 9-12 are scheduled from noon-2:30 p.m. each day.
Collinsville High School volleyball tryouts will be held Wednesday, July 29 and Thursday, July 30. Tryouts for grades 7-8 will be from 8-10 a.m. each day. Tryouts for grades 9-12 will be from 10 a.m.-noon each day.
