Receiving 27.7% of the online vote, Fort Payne's Hayden Hairel is The Times-Journal Player of the Week, presented by Bobby Ledbetter's Twin City Used Cars.
In last Friday night's 14-7 win at Buckhorn, the senior defensive back intercepted a pass in the end zone and recovered a Buckhorn fumble, adding two solo tackles and assisting on three more.
