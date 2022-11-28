Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to a steadier rain overnight - a rumble of thunder still possible. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. Morning high of 61F with temps falling to near 45. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.