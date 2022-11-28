The last time the Fyffe Red Devils played at Auburn University’s Jordan-Hare Stadium, they capped the season with a perfect 15-0 record en route to their fourth state championship.
The top-ranked, undefeated Big Red Machine rolls back into Auburn this week in the same position.
The Red Devils pursue another perfect season in the AHSAA Class 2A state championship game with a 3 p.m. kickoff against the sixth-ranked B.B. Comer Tigers of Sylacauga on Friday.
Fyffe advanced to the AHSAA Super 7 for the seventh time in nine years with a dominant 41-14 romp past No. 8 Pisgah at Paul Benefield Stadium last Friday night.
In their previous trip to Auburn in 2019, the Red Devils earned a 56-7 victory against Reeltown — the second of three consecutive 15-0 seasons and state championships. Fyffe has won state titles in 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020.
In last week’s 2A semifinal round, Fyffe rushed for 286 yards, paced by Brodie Hicks with 115 yards on 22 carries. Ryder Gipson ran three times for 63 yards, Blake Dobbins was 4-of-5 passing for 78 yards.
Standout sophomore running back Logan Anderson injured his left knee on a carry at the 10:40 mark of the third quarter. A hush fell over the Fyffe sideline and fans as the team’s medical staff examined Anderson on the field. He was helped to the bench and didn’t return to action. He rushed for 63 yards on 13 carries.
Pisgah’s Mason Holcomb closed 17-of-30 for 207 yards. Luke Gilbert had 11 receptions for 142 yards. Fyffe’s defense limited the Eagles to 4 yards rushing.
Friday’s game at Jordan-Hare Stadium will be the first meeting between Fyffe and B.B. Comer. The Tigers, led by fifth-year head coach Adam Fossett, are the Region 4 champions. They enter Auburn with a 12-2 record, having defeated Highland Home 44-15 in last week’s semifinal round.
Tickets: All advance ticket sales for the 2022 AHSAA Super 7 will be available for purchase online through the AHSAAʼs digital ticketing partner, GoFan, by visiting https://gofan.co/AHSAA and will be $15, plus applicable GoFan fees.
Parking: For the 1A/2A/3A/4A/6A games (start times prior to 5 p.m), all Super 7 parking will be directed to the Hay Field Lot at Donahue Drive and Lem Morrison, as well as the Seed Processing Plant Lot located at Donahue Drive and College Street. Complimentary shuttle service on Tiger Transit will be available Wednesday (starting at 4 p.m.), Thursday and Friday to transport fans to and from the stadium. The shuttle will run from these lots from 8 a.m. until two hours after the conclusion of each dayʼs final game. Due to an Auburn men’s basketball game Friday night, all parking will be located in the Hay Field Lots.
For the 5A/7A games (start time after 5 p.m. each day) fans can park in designated (on parking map) Auburn University parking lot on a first-come, first-serve basis in addition to the parking lots serviced by shuttles detailed above.
Red Devils at Tiger Walk: All parents, students, faculty, band members and cheerleaders are encouraged to line the Tiger Walk as Fyffe enters Jordan-Hare Stadium outside of Gate 10 on Heisman Drive at approximately 1:15 p.m. (1:45 prior to game time).
Concessions: All concessions and vendor areas in Jordan-Hare Stadium will be credit/debit card only.
TV: The 2A state championship game and all AHSAA Super 7 games will be televised by the AHSAA Network – including Alabama Public Television (APTV) – which guarantees viewer availability for the first time in the 27-year history of the Super 7 completely across the state. All games will also be available over the subscriber based NFHS Network.
Shannon J. Allen of The Sand Mountain Reporter and the Alabama High School Football Historical Society contributed to this report.
