Halle Brown had to decide between two major scholarship opportunities.
First, there was a softball scholarship offer with Cleveland State Community College to consider. Then, when the Plainview High School senior went to Gadsden State Community College for a basketball workout two weeks ago and was offered a scholarship, she was given more to consider.
This year’s stinging end to the Plainview girls’ basketball postseason at Jacksonville State University made a lasting impression on Brown that helped sway her decision.
“We ended our basketball season at Jacksonville and it just really hurt my heart,” she said after signing a national letter of intent with the Cardinals at Plainview High School on Tuesday afternoon. “It was something that I’ll never forget, and I really miss basketball.”
Brown, who will compete with her Plainview softball teammates in the AHSAA Class 3A State Softball Tournament this weekend in Oxford, became the first Plainview girls basketball college signee under head coach Luke Griggs’ three-year run leading the program.
The previous Plainview girls basketball signee was Olivia Graham, who signed with the University of North Alabama in 2018.
“This is something special,” Griggs said. “As coaches, we want to prepare our kids and we’d like for them to love the game like we do. Seeing kids want to extend their playing career to the next level is really special to me.”
Passing on her offer to continue her education and softball career at Cleveland State Community College in Cleveland, Tenn., Brown will make the collegiate leap into women’s basketball after her high school graduation this spring.
The Gadsden State women’s basketball team is led by head coach Bryan Phillips and assistant coach Morgan Blalock. The roster includes three DeKalb County players in Collinsville’s Brittany Rivera and Fyffe’s Maggie Woodall and Marie Woodall, along with Pisgah’s Chloe Womack.
Griggs said the Cardinals will not only be getting a steady defender and shooter in Brown, but also a player who is always around a given play on the court.
“She’s really just a ball hawk that every team needs,” he said.
Brown was joined by family and friends for her signing ceremony in the Plainview High School library. There were several pictures taken and cake to celebrate the day.
“I’m excited for what my future’s coming to,” Brown said. “It means a lot for my family and my friends to come.”
Brown said she is undecided on an interest of study at Gadsden State.
