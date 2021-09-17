Sylvania cruises past Collinsville

Brody Smith tossed two touchdown passes to Sawyer Hughes and another to Styles Hughes, as Sylvania scored on all five first-half possessions en route to a 35-7 victory against Collinsville in a Class 3A, Region 7 game at Sylvania High School on Friday night.
Smith and Sawyer Hughes accounted for three scores each, as the Rams improved to 3-2 overall after notching their second region win bumped them to 2-1 in region play.
Collinsville fell to 2-3 and 1-2 in region competition.
Colton Wills punched in the Panthers’ first points on a 19-yard scoring run with 3:38 remaining in the third quarter, pulling Collinsville within the 35-7 final tally.
Sylvania took a commanding 35-0 halftime advantage behind a sizzling offense.
Smith found Sawyer Hughes on the left side for a 22-yard scoring connection early in the first period, giving the Rams a 7-0 lead.
With 8:11 remaining in the first quarter, Smith hit Sawyer Hughes again on the left side. Hughes sprinted 66 yards down the sideline for a 14-0 lead.
The Rams converted a third-and-6 play from the Collinsville 40-yard line when Styles Hughes took a handoff up the middle.
Smith hooked up with Zack Anderson for a 27-yard gain on the ensuing play, and Preston Bates took a sweeping handoff to the right side for an 8-yard pickup to the Collinsville 5.
Styles Hughes capped the drive by taking a handoff ahead for the score with 1:22 to play in the opening period.
Anderson intercepted a pass and led to Sylvania’s fourth score.
Bates rushed left for a 17-yard gain, before Smith rolled left out of the pocket and found Styles Hughes for a 7-yard touchdown, giving the Rams a 28-0 lead with 8:36 left in the half.
Collinsville’s Keaton DeBoard kept a handoff on a fourth-and-1 play during a series midway through the second quarter, stretching for a first down to the Panthers’ 33.
But Sylvania’s defense put Collinsville in a third-and-long situation and led to another punt with 5:13 to play until intermission.
Sawyer Hughes wrapped the first-half scoring with a 56-yard scoring run along the right side.
Sylvania has a bye week before returning to action Oct. 1, hosting region foe Asbury at 7 p.m.
Collinsville hosts Sand Rock in a non-region contest at 7 p.m. next Friday.
