Plainview's Sam Crowell earned The Times-Journal Player of the Week after collecting 38.2% of the online vote this weekend.
Crowell, a senior running back, punched in the Bears' final score with 5 minutes remaining in regulation, helping secure a 36-27 victory against New Hope on senior night at First State Bank Field last Friday night.
