Redick Smith was 5 for 5 from 3-point range and paced Geraldine with 28 points and five assists in a 74-69 win at Class 3A Area 14 rival Sylvania on Tuesday night.

Lucas Bryant scored 16 points with six rebounds and five assists, Jaxon Colvin added nine points and eight rebounds and Connor Johnson had nine points for the Bulldogs (12-8, 3-2 3A Area 14).

