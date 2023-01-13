Redick Smith was 5 for 5 from 3-point range and paced Geraldine with 28 points and five assists in a 74-69 win at Class 3A Area 14 rival Sylvania on Tuesday night.
Lucas Bryant scored 16 points with six rebounds and five assists, Jaxon Colvin added nine points and eight rebounds and Connor Johnson had nine points for the Bulldogs (12-8, 3-2 3A Area 14).
Josh Scott poured in a game-high 36 points, including four 3-point baskets, for Sylvania. Drake Whisenant hit three 3s and tallied 11 points.
Geraldine earned the hard-fought win after leading 38-24 at the half and 52-46 entering the fourth quarter.
Plainview 68, Asbury 32 —
Landon White shot a perfect 9 for 9 from the field and tallied 19 points, Jonah Williams swished six 3-pointers for 18 points and Class 3A’s top-ranked Plainview romped past Asbury in Albertville on Tuesday night.
Levi Brown scored nine points from three 3-point baskets, Ben Chandler contributed eight points and Dylan Haymon dished out five assists for the Bears (16-4, 5-0 3A Area 14), winners of four straight games.
The Bears raced to a 21-8 advantage and went to the locker room with a 51-20 lead at intermission.
Asbury gained the rebounding edge (25-21), but was on the high end of the turnover differential (16-8).
Crossville’s Kaejuan Hatley and Levi Bouldin scored 10 points apiece and Ulises Figueroa had eight points against visiting Boaz on Tuesday night.
Javius Hudgins finished with 18 points and Jude Oliver sank three 3-pointers for the Pirates in the Class 5A Area 13 matchup. Bo Brock scored 10 points and Chadan Hamilton added nine points.
Boaz led 20-12 at the end of the first period before outscoring the Lions (8-10, 0-4 5A Area 13) 23-4 to close the half with a 43-16 advantage. Boaz led 63-26 entering the fourth quarter.
On Monday at Crossville, Hatley poured in five 3s and scored 30 points to lead the Lions in a 55-42 victory against Coosa Christian in a non-region game.
Figueroa scored all 11 of his points during the third quarter, sinking three 3-point baskets. Bouldin chipped in nine points.
The Lions turned a 15-2 lead into a 31-9 halftime advantage and a 45-20 lead by the end of the third period.
Zion Finnerty, Jordan Brody and Daniel Greeson scored seven points apiece for Ider in a loss to No. 10-ranked North Sand Mountain in Higdon on Tuesday night.
The Bison raced to a 24-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and 51-21 at intermission.
Chandler Sullivan scored a game-high 23 points, Christian Davis added 13 points, Konner Brown had nine points and Kaden Brown chipped in eight points.
The Hornets dropped to 1-15 overall and 0-5 in Class 2A Area 15.
