Collecting a dominating 251 points, the Fort Payne girls track and field team won the Albertville Invitational at Albertville High School on Thursday.
The Fort Payne boys finished second overall in their division with 112 points behind Albertville (126.50).
For the Fort Payne girls, Madi Wallace captured four individual first-place finishes. She finished first in the 400-meter dash (1:00.30), 100-meter hurdles (15.06), 300-meter hurdles (47.86) and long jump (16 feet, 5 inches).
The 4x100- and 4x800-meter relay teams recorded first-place finishes. Maddie Jackson, Anahi Barboza, Reese McCurdy and Aylin Vega ran the 4x800 race, and Madisyn Hill, Lennon Ibsen, Jordan Strogov and Ruthie Jones competed on the 4x100 team.
Jones won the 200-meter dash (27.43) and placed second in the 100-meter dash (13.47), and McCurdy placed first in the 1600-meter run (5:54.79) and second in the 800-meter run (2:38.55).
Strogov won the high jump (5 feet, 2 inches) and was third in the pole vault (9 feet), while teammate Ibsen won the pole vault (11-2) and finished third in the triple jump (32-2).
Brylan Gray placed first in the discus throw (101 feet, 3.25 inches) and first in the shot put (33 feet, 5 inches). Teammate Cooper Garrett was third in the shot put (25 feet, 10 1/2 inches) and second in the javelin throw (97 feet, 10 inches).
Barboza won the 800-meter race and was third in the 1600-meter run (5:58.34), Maggie Groat captured second-place finishes in the 400-meter dash (1:03.27) and the 300-meter hurdles (48.36) and Jackson added a third-place finish in the 400-meter dash (1:03.46).
For the Fort Payne boys, the 4x100-meter relay team of Kobe King, Patrick Sherrill, Malik Turner and Skyler Cody placed first (45.36).
Sherrill collected a win in the 400-meter dash (52.34) and notched a second-place finish in the triple jump (39 feet, 5 inches). King was first in the triple jump (40 feet, 6 inches), and teammate Arturo Rodriguez earned a win in the 800-meter run (2:14.21) and a third-place finish in the 1600-meter run (4:53.96).
Darrell Prater recorded a first-place finish in the javelin throw (163 feet, 7 inches) and fourth-place finishes in the discus throw (110 feet, 3.75 inches) and shot put (40 feet).
Malik Turner placed second in the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches) and Caden Kilgore was third in the shot put (40 feet, 1 inch).
Geraldine was the only other DeKalb County representative at the meet, highlighted by Ezekiel Anderson’s ninth-place finish in the 1600-meter run (5:20.74).
