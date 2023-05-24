Fort Payne junior Cristian Barrientos will represent DeKalb County as a part of the 27th-annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Boys match in July.
Barrientos, a defender/midfielder, was the lone county selection chosen to play in either the boys’ or girls’ match during AHSAA All-Star Week, July 17-21. In the AHSAA Class 6A boys state championship match, Barrientos scored all four goals, including the go-ahead penalty kick in the second half to help lift the Wildcats past Montgomery Academy 4-3 at Huntsville’s John Hunt Park on May 13.
“It’s always a dream to win the state and especially score all goals in the state final, but it’s all about effort and who wants it more,” Barrientos said after the state final. “This is what we prepared for.”
Barrientos will be one of 18 rising senior boys on the North roster, which includes Charles Farr of 5A state champion John Carroll Catholic and Christian Cruz, who helped Tanner win its first-ever state crown in 1A/3A. Homewood’s William Jackson, who played on the Patriots’ 2022 state championship team, participated in his team’s 3-2 loss to Fort Payne in this year’s 6A semifinals. Pelham’s Patrick McDonald and Mars Hill Bible’s Joey Barrier will coach the North boys.
Players representing the South team who played in championship matches this year at the AHSAA State Championships were Thomas Cunningham of Class 4A state champion Bayside Academy; Noah Clark of Class 7A state champion Daphne; Talan Galvan, a member of the Class 5A state runner-up Gulf Shores squad; and James Stephenson of St. Luke’s Episcopal, the Class 1A-2A state runner-up. Dothan’s Joe Nelson and Montgomery Academy’s Matheus Mello will coach the South boys.
The North-South all-star girls’ and boys’ soccer competitions will be held at Emory Folmar Stadium near AuburnUniversity at Montgomery on Wednesday, July 19. The doubleheader will be live streamed by the NFHS Network and AHSAA TV Network.
The North holds decided leads in the series history after sweeping the 2022 matches 5-0 and 6-3, respectively. The North girls lead the series 17-3-1, and the North boys hold a 14-4-1 advantage.
