AHSAA’s Week 6 returns region competition for DeKalb County squads.
Veteran head coaches Paul Benefield and Dale Pruitt squared off when Fyffe played Plainview last week. This week, another pair of longtime coaches meet between Fyffe’s Benefield and Collinsville’s Ernie Willingham.
Geraldine returns to play after a bye, while Cornerstone Christian Academy takes a bye.
The Week 6 slate of games:
Collinsville at Fyffe —
Collinsville travels to Paul Benefield Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday to take on the undefeated Red Devils.
The series has been almost completely one-sided, with Fyffe (5-0, 3-0 Class 2A-Region 7) surrendering just three points in the last four games while maintaining a 22-game winning streak dating back to 1984. Fyffe, the top-ranked team in 2A since the 2022 preseason, leads the all-time series vs. the Panthers 43-17-1, all according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
The Panthers (4-1, 2-1 Class 2A-7) scored touchdowns on their first three possessions on drives of three plays, one play and two plays, respectively, and had scores on seven of nine possessions in last week’s 48-12 rout of Gaston.
Collinsville was led by a gritty defense and its offense was led by Keaton DeBoard and Mason McAteer. McAteer passed for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns, running for an additional score. DeBoard did a little bit of everything, catching the three touchdown passes and had six receptions for 182 yards. He also rushed for 90 yards and another score and had a long punt return (managing 40 yards on kick returns) that set up a rushing TD.
Brodie Hicks finished with 112 yards rushing and two touchdowns and Blake Dobbins was 3-for-3 passing for 92 yards and two touchdowns in the Red Devils’ 56-13 victory against Plainview last week.
Cedar Bluff at Valley Head —
Undefeated Valley Head hosts Cedar Bluff at 7 p.m. Friday for homecoming and a return to 1A-Region 7 competition.
Eian Bain carried four times, racing for a touchdown on each of his four run plays for 21 yards in Valley Head’s 56-30 win against visiting Ider last Friday night. Hunter Robinson added 193 yards rushing on nine attempts for two scores for Valley Head (5-0, 2-0 Class 1A-7), ranked sixth in 1A last week.
Cedar Bluff (3-3, 2-1) visits after a 41-12 loss against Spring Garden in a non-region contest last week.
Last year, Valley Head topped Cedar Bluff 33-26 and leads the series 40-16, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
Glencoe at Sylvania —
On the heels of knocking off Class 2A top-10 Pisgah last week, Sylvania returns home for a 3A-Region 6 game against Glencoe at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Yellow Jackets (2-3, 0-3 Class 3A-6) enter after a 54-20 win against Holly Pond. They lead the series vs. Sylvania 7-1, having won the last meeting 56-19 in 2014, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
In the Rams’ win against Pisgah last Friday, Aiden Parham finished with 162 yards rushing on 16 carries with a touchdown and also a 72-yard
touchdown reception. Braiden Thomas gained 149 yards and scored two touchdowns on 16 carries.
The Rams gained 455 total yards on 53 plays.
Ohatchee at Geraldine —
The Bulldogs look to rebound from a loss to region rival Sylvania after a bye week.
Ohatchee visits Coolidge Isbell Field for a 3A-Region 6 showdown at 7 p.m. Friday.
Geraldine’s region game against Sylvania earlier this month was a back-and-forth affair until the Rams pulled away in the final period, dropping Geraldine to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in region play.
At 0-6 overall and 0-3 vs. region opponents, Ohatchee seeks its first win in a visit to Geraldine. The Indians are coming off a 35-6 non-region loss against Jacksonville.
The Bulldogs have never beaten Ohatchee in their three meetings. Ohatchee ousted Geraldine from the 2021 postseason with a 34-13 win, all according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
Arab at Crossville —
Arab visits Crossville after taking their first loss of the season.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Crossville Memorial Stadium.
Crossville maintains a 5-4-2 series lead against Arab, winning 34-25 in the previous meeting in 2017.
The Knights (5-1, 3-0 Class 5A-7), previously ranked eighth in Class 5A, enter after a 21-0 loss to Fort Payne.
Class 2A Southeastern spoiled Crossville’s homecoming last week, handing the Lions a 48-20 loss. The Lions remained winless, falling to 0-6.
Crossville’s Steven Juan finished with 131 yards rushing while Caleb Causey gained 91 yards rushing with two touchdowns.
Ider at Section —
The Hornets aim to end a four-game skid with a visit to 2A-Region 7 rival Section at 7 p.m. Friday.
In last week’s 56-30 loss at undefeated and top-10 ranked 1A Valley Head, Benjamin Smith rushed for 155 yards on 28 carries with a touchdown, and Austin Cross completed 6 of 12 passes for 88 yards with an interception and a scoring pass to Daniel Greeson.
Ider edged Section 41-40 in last year’s game, pushing the series record to 25-14, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
Section enters winless at 0-6, coming off a 59-6 loss against Westbrook Christian.
Plainview at Hokes Bluff —
The Bears travel to Mike Robertson Stadium for a 7 p.m. Friday game at Hokes Bluff.
Fyffe held Plainview scoreless for three quarters of a 56-13 loss last Friday night, dropping the Bears’ record to 1-4.
Plainview scored its first touchdown of the night on a 50-yard pass from Trey Rutledge to Owen Hope. Dylan Rosson then scored on a 64-yard run for the final score of the night.
Plainview is 2-0 against Hokes Bluff, winning 15-13 in the previous meeting in 2001.
Hokes Bluff defeated White Plains 30-16 last week.
Contributors to this report included: Shannon J. Allen of The Sand Mountain Reporter, DeWayne Patterson of The Jackson County Sentinel, Will Gaines, special to The Times-Journal, and John Morgan, special to The Times-Journal.
