ASWA preseason poll: State champion Fyffe No. 2 after move to 3A

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its preseason high school football rankings Sunday.
Two-time defending Class 2A state champion Fyffe came in at No. 2 in Class 3A after its offseason advancement by the AHSAA.
The Red Devils were the lone DeKalb County team to be ranked in the preseason top 10, although Collinsville did receive votes after its move to 3A.
Here are the ASWA's top-10 rankings with first-place votes, last year’s record and total poll points (*—team played in a different classification last season):
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place);
2019 W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (23); 12-1; 285
2. Central-Phenix City (1); 12-2; 203
3. Hewitt-Trussville; 6-4; 186
4. Hoover; 10-3; 178
5. Auburn; 9-4; 144
6. Fairhope; 6-5; 106
7. James Clemens; 9-3; 59
8. Dothan*; 8-3; 55
9. Theodore; 8-3; 41
10. Prattville; 9-3; 27
Others receiving votes: Austin (7-4) 23, Daphne* (5-5) 20, Spain Park (4-6) 18, Sparkman (8-3) 8, Florence (7-5) 6, Oak Mountain (4-6) 4, Vestavia Hills (7-4) 3, Enterprise (5-6) 2.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place);
2019 W-L; Pts
1. Oxford (18); 14-1; 267
2. Mountain Brook* (5); 8-3; 222
3. Pinson Valley; 10-3; 160
4. Blount; 8-3; 151
5. McGill-Toolen* (1); 11-1; 146
6. Opelika; 11-2; 141
7. Eufaula; 9-3; 54
8. Clay-Chalkville; 10-3; 47
9. Spanish Fort; 9-5; 38
10. Gardendale; 8-4; 37
Others receiving votes: Saraland (10-1) 33, Lee-Montgomery* (7-3) 22, Muscle Shoals (12-1) 19, Stanhope Elmore (9-3) 15, Briarwood* (12-2) 8, Park Crossing (5-8) 8.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place);
2019 W-L; Pts
1. Central-Clay Co. (12); 13-2; 244
2. Pleasant Grove (8); 13-2; 238
3. St. Paul's* (3); 8-4; 199
4. Ramsay; 10-3; 177
5. UMS-Wright* (1); 14-0; 126
6. Guntersville; 8-3; 81
7. Andalusia*; 10-4; 76
8. Faith-Mobile; 11-1; 75
9 (tie). Alexandria; 8-3; 45
9 (tie). Fairview*; 9-3; 45
Others receiving votes: Tallassee (5-4) 23, Center Point (9-4) 16, Fairfield (3-7) 7, Pike Road* (11-1) 7, Carroll-Ozark (3-6) 4, Demopolis (7-4) 4, Sylacauga (8-3) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place);
2019 W-L; Pts
1. American Chr. (8); 11-2; 206
2. Bibb Co.* (9); 12-1; 205
3. Vigor* (4); 4-7; 188
4. Etowah*; 9-2; 153
5. Jacksonville (3); 12-3; 119
6. Deshler; 9-4; 116
7. Gordo*; 12-1; 73
8. Madison Co.*; 10-3; 66
9. Madison Aca.*; 5-6; 65
10. Anniston; 9-5; 61
Others receiving votes: Williamson (7-4) 50, Good Hope (8-3) 28, Geneva* (8-3) 20, Cherokee Co. (6-4) 6, Priceville (8-4) 6, Mobile Chr.* (9-5) 4, St. James* (10-2) 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place);
2019 W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (24); 14-1; 288
2. Fyffe*; 15-0; 215
3. Hillcrest-Evergreen*; 7-5; 173
4. Catholic-Montgomery*; 12-1; 163
5. T.R. Miller; 9-5; 136
6. Providence Chr.; 10-2; 130
7. Pike Co.; 10-1; 66
8. Walter Wellborn; 12-2; 53
9. Reeltown*; 13-2; 50
10. Flomaton; 11-2; 42
Others receiving votes: Ohatchee* (10-1) 31, Opp (4-7) 14, New Brockton* (5-6) 4, Collinsville* (12-2) 2, Excel (3-7) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place);
2019 W-L; Pts
1. Leroy (18); 11-3; 269
2. Lanett* (4); 14-0; 217
3. Mars Hill Bible*; 14-1; 176
4. Randolph Co.* (2); 11-2; 169
5. Red Bay; 12-1; 141
6. Ariton; 10-3; 103
7. G.W. Long; 10-3; 86
8. Luverne; 11-1; 53
9. Addison; 8-3; 39
10. Spring Garden*; 11-2; 39
Others receiving votes: Clarke Co.* (2-8) 33, Elba* (8-4) 15, North Sand Mountain (9-4) 14, Falkville* (7-5) 5, Westbrook Chr. (8-4) 5, Highland Home (3-7) 3, J.U. Blacksher (9-3) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place);
2019 W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (16); 11-2; 261
2. Sweet Water (7); 11-2; 227
3. Pickens Co.; 11-3; 182
4. Maplesville (1); 9-3; 175
5. Linden; 6-5; 128
6. Decatur Heritage; 12-1; 123
7. Cedar Bluff*; 7-4; 110
8. Notasulga; 6-5; 79
9. Southern Choctaw*; 4-6; 30
10. Marengo; 6-5; 21
Others receiving votes: Fruitdale (5-6) 20, South Lamar (10-2) 10, Donoho (9-2) 2.
AISA
Team (first-place);
2019 W-L; Pts
1. Autauga Aca. (18); 9-2; 264
2. Bessemer Aca. (3); 11-3; 221
3. Glenwood (2); 9-4; 166
4. Chambers Aca.; 11-2; 124
5. Pike Liberal Arts; 3-8; 120
6. Escambia Aca.; 9-4; 117
7. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 8-4; 109
8. Monroe Aca. (1); 9-3; 100
9. Edgewood; 9-3; 83
10. Jackson Aca.; 3-7; 32
Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Chr. (10-1) 16, Lee-Scott (5-6) 8, Sparta (2-7) 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.