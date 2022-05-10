• Registration is open for Fort Payne High School’s annual Little Cats Volleyball Camp.
The camp will be June 15-16 at the Little Ridge Intermediate School gym and is open to girls entering grades 3-6. Cost is $40 per attendee.
Those registering children are requested to bring cash or check payable to Fort Payne High School in an envelope and give to coach Justin Kisor at Wills Valley Elementary, or coach Ashley Kisor or coach Ashley Hughes at Little Ridge.
The QR code for registration is available on the Fort Payne Volleyball Twitter page.
Last day to complete forms and submit money is May 18 to secure a camp T-shirt. Registration will also be taken on the first day of camp, but a T-shirt will not be guaranteed at that time.
Beginning June 15, girls entering grades 3 and 4 will attend from 9 a.m.-noon. Girls entering grades 5 and 6 will attend from 1-4 p.m.
Since girls will not be at camp from noon-1 p.m., lunch will not be provided, but popsicles will be distributed at the end of each session.
Camp attendees should wear athletic clothing (knee pads are not a must). Attendees should bring enough water/Gatorade for the day, a positive attitude and listening ears.
• Collinsville High School’s volleyball program will host a skills camp for students in grades 1-6 on Monday, July 25 at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium.
The camp will be between the hours of 8-11 a.m. The camp is open to students from all area schools.
The registration fee is $25. Register by May 25 and receive a camp T-shirt. Checks should be made payable to Collinsville Volleyball.
For more information or questions, contact Tanya Ford (tctillery@dekalbk12.org) or Robin Potter (rlpotter@dekalbk12.org).
• The Fort Payne High School football program begins summer skills clinics June 6 at Wildcat Stadium.
The camp is designed for upcoming fourth- sixth-graders — students do not have to attend Fort Payne City Schools to register. The skill development sessions will focus on passing, catching, ball security, route running and defensive coverage.
Sessions will be held on the following dates: June 6, June 9, June 13, June 20, June 23, June 27, July 7, July 11, July 12, July 18 and July 19. Each session will run from 6-7 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium. Registration is available at Wills Valley Rec Center. Cost is $75 for all sessions.
— Staff Reports
