The Fort Payne girls spread the ball around, defended well and picked up a dominant win in their home opener.
Brylan Gray scored a game-high 16 points, as a first-half scoring run fueled the Wildcats to a big lead en route to a 58-36 victory against Anniston at Fort Payne High School on Thursday night.
“I’m very pleased with their effort tonight,” Wildcats head coach Steve Sparks said of his players. “Glad we had several people score. Our goal throughout the year will be getting more people involved. You can’t win basketball games with just one person scoring, so hopefully we can continue to improve each game.”
Meredith Jackson had 15 points and tallied four 3-point baskets off the bench for Fort Payne (2-1), including three 3s during the first quarter. Lydia Crane added 13 points and Avery Chadwick contributed seven points, as six of eight active players scored in the game.
The Wildcats used an 8-0 run stringing together the first and second quarters to pull ahead 23-6.
Chadwick assisted Gray with a layup, before Jackson sank a 3-pointer with 2:08 left in the first period. Crane added a steal and layup, and Anna Kate Akins inbounded to Jackson in the left corner for a buzzer-beating 3, giving Fort Payne a 20-6 advantage.
Amaiya O’Neal dished to Chadwick for a layup, Gray sank a corner 3, Chadwick assisted Akins with a fast-break layup and Jackson made a teardrop layup to extend the lead to 30-10 with 2:22 left in the half.
“In all three games that we’ve played, I’ve really liked our defensive effort,” Sparks said. “We’ve held three teams in 30 points for three games.”
After taking a 32-15 halftime advantage, Fort Payne led 48-23 entering the final frame, where a Chadwick layup ballooned the lead to 30 points with 5:34 left in regulation.
Tykeria Smith led the Bulldogs with 12 points.
