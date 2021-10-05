Celebrating its senior players, the Fort Payne volleyball team earned a pair of sweeping victories Monday.
The Wildcats defeated Pisgah 2-0 (25-11, 25-15) before taking down Collinsville 2-0 (25-9, 25-11) at Fort Payne High School.
In the win against Pisgah, Cooper Garrett led the Wildcats’ attack with 13 kills, adding nine assists and six digs. Natalie Hotalen recorded 15 assists, Anna Banks produced 20 digs and two aces and Layla Kirby chipped in four kills.
Against Collinsville, Garrett finished with 10 assists, four kills and two aces, and Hotalen contributed 11 digs and six kills. Lily Jackson registered six kills and two aces, AJ Kramer added four blocks and three kills and Shea Lindsey had five kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.