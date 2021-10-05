Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore. * Through late Wednesday night. * Several episodes of showers and thunderstorms are expected to occur during the Flash Flood Watch period. Storm total rainfall amounts will be in the 1 to 3 inch range for most of the watch area, although some locations could receive between 4 and 5 inches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&