Cooper Cox threw down three dunks and paced Fyffe with a game-high 25 points in a 103-26 drubbing of Brindlee Mountain in a season opener at Mike Cochran Gymnasium on Thursday night.

The 1-0 Red Devils, led by second-year head coach Dustin Bryant, raced to a 16-0 lead following a Brodie Willoughby layup with 4:32 remaining in the first period. Jacob Shaver hit a 3-pointer to end the Lions’ drought with 2:09 left in the quarter.

