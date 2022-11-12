Cooper Cox threw down three dunks and paced Fyffe with a game-high 25 points in a 103-26 drubbing of Brindlee Mountain in a season opener at Mike Cochran Gymnasium on Thursday night.
The 1-0 Red Devils, led by second-year head coach Dustin Bryant, raced to a 16-0 lead following a Brodie Willoughby layup with 4:32 remaining in the first period. Jacob Shaver hit a 3-pointer to end the Lions’ drought with 2:09 left in the quarter.
Fyffe held an insurmountable 62-13 halftime advantage.
Five Red Devils scored in double figures. Eli Butts finished with 19 points, Carter Wilborn added 16 points, Willoughby scored 13, while Jesse Burt had 10 points and Jesse Mathews had nine points.
John Taymon and Shaver led Brindlee Mountain (1-1) with six points apiece.
Scottsboro 86, Plainview 77 —
Luke Smith poured in 40 points on 57% shooting with seven rebounds in Plainview’s loss to Class 6A Scottsboro at Supreme Courts in Guntersville on Thursday night.
The defending 3A state champions fell to 0-2 on the young season after trailing 38-25 at halftime and 55-45 entering the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats (1-0) outrebounded Plainview 34-25.
Smith shot 3 for 6 from 3-point range for the Bears. Dylan Haymon made 4 of 7 3s and finished with 18 points and Landon White scored 12 points with nine rebounds.
In the Bears’ season opener at Huntsville High School on Monday night, four Plainview players scored in double figures as Class 7A Huntsville pulled away in the fourth quarter to win 60-53.
Haymon scored 12 points, including three 3-point baskets, with five rebounds for the Bears. Smith and Jonah Williams scored 12 points apiece, White chipped in 11 points with five rebounds and Ty Griggs added six points.
Plainview led 43-40 at the end of the third period as the Panthers (2-0) took control in the final quarter.
Jackson Banks’ 25 points led three Fort Payne players in double-digit scoring in a season-opening loss at Kate Duncan Smith DAR in Grant on Thursday night.
Fort Payne senior Marcus Ledford and junior Bennett Blanks did not play due to injuries.
Luke Stephens scored 16 points and Alan Harcrow drilled three 3-point baskets and finished with 13 points for the Wildcats (0-1), who trailed 41-33 at the half and 66-57 at the start of the fourth quarter.
AJ McCamey led a balanced scoring effort for the 1-1 Patriots with 25 points. Lathan Miles added 13 points, Trey Bolt 12 points and Peyton Eggleston 11 points.
Cornerstone 55, Mt. Pleasant 48 —
Jack Wagner scored 18 points, Nathan Johnson had 15 points and Cornerstone Christian Academy picked up a win at Mt. Pleasant Christian on Thursday night.
Tyler Perrydore finished with nine points and Jeremy Andrews added eight points, as the Eagles improved to a 3-1 overall record.
The Eagles led 19-13 entering the second period and 32-28 at intermission.
Wagner scored eight of Cornerstone’s 16 third-quarter points and the team pulled to a 48-32 advantage entering the fourth.
