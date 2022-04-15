Lydia Crane had a solo home run and Caitlin Snyder singled in the winning run, helping Fort Payne pull off a 3-2 comeback victory against rival Scottsboro on Tuesday.
Fort Payne (21-7) trailed 2-0 entering the sixth inning before Crane belted a solo homer over the right-field fence with no outs in play. Snyder followed with a two-run single to left field that plated Abby Phillips from third base and Emily Ellis from second for the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning.
Both teams finished with four hits apiece in the Class 6A, Area 15 matchup at Scottsboro High School.
AJ Kramer tossed a complete game for Fort Payne, surrendering one earned run while striking out five and walking one.
Scottsboro’s Anna Stuart took the loss while retiring four, walking one and giving up three hits and runs in 6 1/3 innings.
Olivia Tubbs doubled on two hits with an RBI and Ella Lee doubled and drove in a run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.