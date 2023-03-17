Tyler Coley carded a 3-over 75 to win his second individual tournament of the year, as the Fort Payne boys golf team placed fourth at the Coosa River Invitational at Silver Lakes in Glencoe on Thursday.
The Wildcats finished fourth out of 18 teams, collecting a score of 328. Scottsboro won with a 318, Briarwood Christian was second with 319 and White Plains placed third at 326.
