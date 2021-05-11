Boys soccer coaches representing teams in Class 1A/3A’s Region 6 selected players for the annual all-region squad, including Collinsville and Sylvania players.
Collinsville’s all-region performers included senior defenders Alex Cornejo and Cristopher Corona, junior strikers Tristan Gallegos and Roberto Diaz, sophomore midfielder Jesus Francisco and freshman midfielder Bryant Parker.
For Sylvania, senior midfielder Jaxon Andrade and senior goalkeeper Brayden Harris were selected.
Also included on the all-region team were Susan Moore senior midfielder Tony Lopez, senior forward Edgar Zavala and senior defender Juan Garcia, along with freshman goalkeeper Damian Castro.
Hokes Bluff’s all-region players included senior forward Terry Jenkins, senior midfielder Daylan Day and senior defender Cole Turner.
Glencoe sophomore goalkeeper Gavin Bray and freshman forward Aiden Cornutt were selected, and from Brindlee Mountain, senior midfielder Landon Roddenberry was voted onto the team.
