The 2022 DeKalb County Varsity Volleyball Tournament begins at Fyffe High School's Mike Cochran Gymnasium on Saturday.
The double-elimination tournament starts at 9 a.m. Doors open at 8:15 a.m. and admission is $10.
At 9 a.m., No. 1-seeded Plainview plays No. 8 Valley Head on Court 1, while No. 2 Geraldine faces No. 7 Crossville on Court 2.
At 10 a.m., No. 4 Fyffe and No. 5 Ider duel on Court 1, while No. 3 Sylvania plays No. 6 Collinsville on Court 2.
The championship round is scheduled for 4 p.m., with an if-necessary championship-round match at 5 p.m.
