PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Plainview girls topple Class 7A Gadsden City

Lauren Jimmerson finished with 19 points, Saydi Jackson added 10 points with six rebounds and Plainview downed Class 7A Gadsden City 50-43 on Saturday.
The Titans pulled ahead 13-9 at the end of the first quarter, before Plainview (9-3) gained control for good with a second-quarter run, leading to a 26-21 advantage at halftime.
The Bears held a 37-34 edge entering the fourth, where they outscored Gadsden City 13-9.
Kami Sanders finished with eight points and Ali Price added six rebounds for Plainview.
Collinsville 45, Alexandria 34:
Collinsville’s Tyla Tatum scored a game-high 22 points and Rylee Tillery added 12 points from four 3-point baskets in a 45-34 victory against Alexandria in the Cherokee County Invitational Tournament on Saturday.
After taking a 19-16 halftime lead, the Panthers (8-4) outscored the Valley Cubs 26-18 in the second half.
Ashley Phillips led the way for Alexandria, scoring 18 points, and Jordyn Walker chipped in 13 points.
On Friday, Tatum scored 13 of her game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter in Collinsville’s 53-51 loss to Sardis at the holiday tournament.
Sophie Wills added nine points for the Panthers in the loss.
Jayda Lacks recorded 22 points for Sardis and Belle Trammell had 10 points.
Boys
Plainview 63, Gadsden City 56:
Behind a fourth-quarter scoring burst, the Plainview Bears defeated the Class 7A Gadsden City Titans 63-56 in Gadsden on Saturday.
Trailing 43-42 at the start of the final period, the Bears (9-4) closed the game with their most successful offensive quarter, amounting to a 21-13 scoring margin.
Jonah Williams sank four 3-point baskets and finished with a team-high 18 points and Cole Millican scored 13 points, making three 3s and adding seven rebounds. Landon White registered 10 points and Dylan Haymon had nine points and five rebounds.
Faith Christian 64, Collinsville 61:
Alex Garcia finished with a game-high 28 points, Colton Wills added 15 points and Dawson Cothran had 11 points in Collinsville’s 64-61 overtime loss to Faith Christian at the Cherokee County Invitational Tournament on Saturday.
The game was tied at 53 at the end of regulation. Cothran accounted for five of the Panthers’ eight overtime points. Ethan Richerzhagen scored eight of his 17 points in the extra period for the Lions (9-3).
Thomas Curlee led all Faith Christian players with 19 points and Jacques Prater chipped in 15 points.
Collinsville’s record dropped to 3-8.
On Friday, the Panthers took a 58-43 loss to Sardis in tournament play.
Wills shot five 3-pointers and scored 20 points and Cothran recorded 12 points for Collinsville.
Kason Moore led Sardis with 18 points and JJ Anderson and Eli Morton each scored 10 points.
The Panthers led 20-15 at halftime, before Sardis outscored them 53-23 in the second half.
