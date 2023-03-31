While keeping its undefeated streak rolling, Plainview remained atop the Class 3A list in the latest edition of the Alabama Sports Writers Association state high school softball rankings, released Thursday morning.
Ider posted at No. 8 in 2A, as the only other top-10 ranked DeKalb County program.
Sylvania received nominations in 3A and Fyffe garnered nominations in 2A.
The latest ASWA state high school softball rankings:
3. Hewitt-Trussville (17-4)
7. Central-Phenix City (15-4-1)
8. Tuscaloosa County (19-8)
Others nominated: Alma Bryant (14-9-1), Baker (13-12), Bob Jones (7-5), Daphne (20-6), Mary Montgomery (20-15), Prattville (14-15), Sparkman (16-8).
4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (18-7-3)
Others nominated: Baldwin County (14-7), Brookwood (14-13), Gardendale (17-8), Mortimer Jordan (9-10-1), Muscle Shoals (13-4).
4. Elmore County (16-10-1)
10. Lawrence County (18-9)
Others nominated: Ardmore (15-8), Boaz (22-3), Brewer (17-7-1), Douglas (14-2-1), Faith Academy (11-6), Gulf Shores (11-8), West Point (9-3).
5. Houston Academy (24-4-1)
9. Mobile Christian (22-4)
Others nominated: American Christian (17-4-1), Cherokee County (8-4), Etowah (13-5), Hamilton (17-8), Handley (14-10), New Hope (12-10-1), North Jackson (6-7), Priceville (25-5), Rogers (16-13), T.R. Miller (21-3), West Limestone (16-3-1), West Morgan (13-8).
3. Madison Academy (11-2)
8. Lauderdale County (13-8)
10. Randolph County (6-6)
Others nominated: Ashford (14-6), Carbon Hill (12-6), Sylvania (16-11-2).
9. Sumiton Christian (9-10)
Others nominated: Fyffe (6-11), Tuscaloosa Academy (8-3), Woodland (12-7).
Others nominated: Appalachian (7-5), Belgreen (16-7-1), Hackleburg (13-8), Ragland (6-7), South Lamar (5-5).
3. Abbeville Christian (12-6)
5. Lowndes Academy (17-7)
7. Bessemer Academy (20-11)
8. Patrician Academy (15-5)
9. Crenshaw Christian (19-7)
10. Southern Academy (12-10)
