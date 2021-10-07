Plainview earns tri-match sweep

Plainview swept through a tri-match by picking up a 2-0 win against West End, a 2-0 win against Boaz and a 2-0 win against Kate Duncan Smith DAR at Boaz High School on Monday.
The Bears opened with a 25-16, 25-13 victory against West End.
Saydi Jackson tallied 12 kills with six digs and four aces for Plainview. Jocelyn Hatfield made six kills with seven digs and three aces, and Kami Sanders and Cadence Liles finished with six kills apiece.
Ali Price finished the West End match with 27 assists and five digs, and Abby McGee added six digs.
Plainview followed with a 25-19, 25-19 triumph against hosting Boaz.
Jackson recorded 10 kills with 11 digs, two blocks and two aces, Hatfield added eight kills with three digs and two aces and Price had 22 assists with three kills and three digs.
Liles contributed three kills and blocks, Sanders added three kills and digs and McGee chipped in five digs and three assists.
The Bears ended the tri-match by earning a 25-21, 25-11 win against DAR.
Hatfield collected nine kills and digs, Jackson had nine kills, eight digs and three aces and Sanders chipped in eight kills with four digs.
Price amassed 28 assists with six digs and three aces, Liles made three kills and three digs and McGee finished with 17 digs.
