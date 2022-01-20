Wildcats win three events at JV Meet No. 3

Lennon Ibsen captured first-place wins in the pole vault and triple jump, and Aubrey Evans won the high jump for the Fort Payne girls track and field team at the indoor JV Meet No. 3 at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday.
Ibsen recorded a 10-foot, 6-inch clearance as her winning distance in the pole vault and a 35-foot, 10 ½-inch performance in the triple jump.
Evans’ winning high jump score was 5 feet, 2 inches, and she placed fourth in the pole vault (32-1.5).
Anahi Barboza placed second overall in the 1600-meter run, clocking in at 5:28.37. She added a sixth-place finish in the 800-meter run (2:30.05).
Madisyn Hill was second in the 60-meter hurdles (9.89) and notched a 12th-place finish in the 400-meter dash (1:04.90).
Other top performances for Fort Payne included:
—Lydie Varnadore, third in girls 60-meter hurdles (10.12), fifth in high jump (4-8), seventh in long jump (14-7.5).
—Maddie Jackson, seventh in girls 800-meter run (2:31.75), 13th in 400-meter dash (1:04.90).
—Abigail Vega, eighth in girls 800-meter run (2:33.56), 10th in 1600-meter run (5:52.09).
—Eli Frasier, fifth in boys shot put (36-3).
—Ian Norman, 18th in boys 1600-meter run (4:49.95).
