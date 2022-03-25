Fort Payne boys, girls power past Hazel Green in section match

The Fort Payne boys and girls tennis teams earned their third Class 6A, Section 8 victory Monday.
Against the Hazel Green Trojans, the Fort Payne boys picked up a 7-2 win and the girls won 6-3.
In boys doubles, the Wildcats’ Bryson Lyles and Anthony Chhim defeated Jacob Bates and Liam Robinson 8-3 at No. 1. Austin Evans and David Allen Fischer beat Aiden Ashby and Malachi Ashby 9-7 at No. 2, and Elijah Morgan and Kris Boyette won 8-4 against Drew Sonak and Bo Ferguson at No. 3.
Lyles was victorious 8-5 against Bates at No. 1, Chhim won 8-2 against Robinson at No. 2 and Evans defeated Drew Ashby 8-6 at No. 3. At No. 4, Fischer topped Sonak 8-3. Morgan was defeated by Malachi Ashby 8-6 at No. 5, and Boyette lost 8-5 to Coleson Pack at No. 6.
The Fort Payne boys improved to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in section competition.
In girls doubles, Fort Payne’s Anna Kate Akins and Jessica Simpson defeated Moriah Ellett and Camryn Garner 10-7 in a tiebreaker at No. 1. Monique Orozco and Emilee Benefield were victorious 9-7 against Sarah Bates and Akiya Garner at No. 2, and Malia Edwards and Cadence Burkhead topped Riley Hayes and Whitney Blair Butler 8-6 at No. 3.
At No. 1 singles, Akins won 8-5 against Ellett. Simpson defeated Camryn Garner 8-3 at No. 2, Orozco fell 6-8 to Bates at No. 3 and Benefield fell 8-6 to Hayes at No. 4. Edwards lost 8-3 to Akiya Garner at No. 5 and Burkhead won 8-3 against Katherine Salazar at No. 6 for the Fort Payne girls (4-2, 3-1).
