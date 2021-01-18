Today

Generally cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High 51F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.