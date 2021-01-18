Logan Neil finished with 15 points and Fort Payne’s fourth-quarter comeback attempt ended in a 42-37 loss at rival Scottsboro on Friday night.
Neil was the lone Fort Payne player to score in double figures in the Class 6A, Area 15 clash.
Scottsboro led 24-14 at halftime and 34-29 at the start of the final period.
Lexie Bennett led Scottsboro with 10 points and Allie Scott, Olivia Tubbs and Audrey Holland had nine points apiece.
Ider 77, Section 45:
Kaleigh Carson made four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points for Ider in a 77-45 victory at Section on Friday night.
Makinley Traylor scored 15 points, Erin Pruett added 10 points and Alayna Chapman and Dallas Brown chipped in nine points apiece for the Hornets in the 2A, Area 15 win.
Madison Armstrong had 16 points to lead the Lions, Jenifer Vega had 10 points and Savannah White added nine points.
The Hornets led 39-23 at halftime and 62-38 at the end of the third quarter.
Plainview 85, Westminster Christian 34:
Payton Blevins hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points to lead Plainview’s balanced scoring outing in an 85-34 blowout victory against Westminster Christian at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Friday night.
Kadie Brooks made four 3-point baskets and finished with 15 points, Lauren Jimmerson chipped in 15 points, Halle Brown scored nine points and Elaine Puckett eight points in the Bears’ win.
Plainview defended Westminster to 13 first-half points, including five in the opening period, and took a commanding 50-13 advantage at intermission.
Ashlyn Plott paced Westminster with a game-high 21 points.
Valley Head 82, Cedar Bluff 48:
Emma Harrison finished with a game-high 24 points, as four Valley Head girls scored in double digits and cruised to an 82-48 rout of Cedar Bluff at Lowell Barron Gymnasium in Valley Head on Friday night.
Jenna McKenzie and Kaylynn Hulgan each scored 19 points and Lydia Crane added 14 points for Valley Head in the 1A, Area 13 triumph.
Cedar Bluff was limited to 17 first-half points, as Valley Head powered to a 42-17 halftime advantage.
Cedar Bluff’s Jordyn Walker sank four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points and Caley Bruce had eight points.
Geraldine 63, Glencoe 37:
Carlie Johnson scored 17 points, Joanna Hammett added 14 points and Gracey Johnson had 11 points as Geraldine defeated Glencoe 63-37 in Geraldine on Friday night.
Geraldine led 33-10 at intermission and 49-24 entering the fourth quarter of a 3A, Area 12 contest.
Kayla Traylor led Glencoe with 17 points.
Douglas 64, Crossville 45:
Kinsley Henderson led the Crossville girls with 13 points and Hailey Haston finished with 11 points in a 64-45 loss in a 5A, Area 13 game at Douglas on Friday night.
Bri Walls paced the Eagles with 14 points, Alexis Meeks added 13 points and Tori Rojek had 12 points.
The Lions trailed 19-12 by the end of the opening quarter and 33-25 at the half.
Douglas led 49-35 at the start of the fourth quarter.
Fyffe 67, Asbury 48:
Emma Twilley scored 24 points with six rebounds to help Fyffe topple Asbury 67-48 in a 3A, Area 14 matchup at Mike Cochran Gymnasium in Fyffe on Friday night.
Ashton Childress finished with nine points and seven rebounds, Alyssa Webb and Livia Cowart scored seven points apiece and Jade Johnson added six points for the Red Devils.
