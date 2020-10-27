Tigers aim to extend win streak as Panthers visit

Valley Head seeks its eighth straight win as Collinsville visits for a regular-season finale at 7 p.m. Friday.
The game, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, was moved to Friday due to potential inclement weather.
The Tigers improved to 8-1 overall and a perfect 6-0 in Class 1A, Region 7 with a 41-6 win at Sumiton Christian last Friday night.
Jordan Burt led the Tigers’ rushing performance with 291 yards on 21 attempts with five touchdowns. He tossed a 64-yard touchdown pass to Pacey Cooper and added seven tackles and an interception on defense.
The Tigers gained 530 yards of offense.
Bryson Morgan had 17 carries for 144 yards and had a game-high nine tackles (six solo). Cooper and Noah Hulgan chipped in seven tackles apiece.
Collinsville (5-4, 2-4) visit Valley Head for their season finale after missing the postseason cut for the first time since 2017.
Malachi Orr ran for two touchdowns and finished with 129 yards on 15 carries in the Panthers’ 19-14 loss against Geraldine last Friday night.
After playing to a scoreless first quarter, Collinsville fell to a 19-7 halftime deficit. The Panthers took their opening second-half drive 82 yards in seven plays, capped by a rushing score by Orr.
Dalton Hughes ran for 66 yards on 11 carries and threw for 56 yards as Collinsville closed the game with 278 yards of offense.
Valley Head holds a 41-36-5 series lead vs. Collinsville. The Panthers have won the previous six meetings, including last year’s 42-8 win Nov. 1.
Geraldine at Crossville
The Crossville Lions host the Geraldine Bulldogs in the 99th Battle of Skirum Creek at 7 p.m. Friday.
The rivalry continues with the Bulldogs (6-3, 4-2 Class 3A, Region 7) seeking their fourth straight series victory.
Geraldine’s Troy Willoughby ran for 83 yards on 11 attempts with a touchdown in last week’s 19-14 victory against Collinsville. The Bulldogs spread the ball around to several runners and scored all of their points in the first half as defense did enough to limit Collinsville to one score in the second half after playing to a 19-7 halftime advantage.
The Lions (2-7, 2-4) lead the series with Geraldine 54-39-3 but look to snap a three-game losing streak against the Bulldogs.
Crossville played Pell City in a replacement game of no record last week after receiving a forfeit win from Douglas due to COVID-19 quarantines. It was a second straight week the Lions had received a forfeit win, as Sardis forfeited the Oct. 16 meeting due to COVID-19 concerns among the team.
Sylvania at North Sand Mountain
Capturing a No. 4 seed from Class 3A’s Region 7, the Sylvania Rams close out regular-season play with a visit to North Sand Mountain for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.
The Bison (8-1, 6-0) claimed the 2A, Region 7 championship and defeated Falkville 12-7 last Friday night, averaging 33 points per game while surrendering 15 points per game.
NSM’s season resume includes a 55-14 win against Tanner, a 40-7 win against Pisgah and a 55-0 loss at Fyffe.
Meanwhile, the Rams (5-4, 3-3) knocked off East Limestone 43-40 in a back-and-forth contest that was decided in the final minute.
Brody Smith tossed four touchdown passes, including a 29-yarder to Braiden Thomas with 27 seconds left to help Sylvania win its final regular-season home game and snap a two-game slide.
Smith was 12 for 20 passing for 329 yards, Thomas had three receptions for 186 yards and three TDs and Keenan Wilbanks caught five passes for 157 yards and two scores.
Plainview at Glencoe
Plainview travels to Glencoe for a regular-season finale for both teams at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Bears (8-1, 5-1 Class 3A, Region 7) are coming off a 54-7 win against Brindlee Mountain. Eight different players carried the ball for Plainview in the win as Gaven Brown and Andrew Hall combined for 215 yards rushing.
Plainview finished region play with a three-game winning streak and locked down the region’s No. 2 seed in the process.
Glencoe (2-7, 1-6) will miss the postseason for a fourth year in a row following a four-game losing streak. The Yellow Jackets play in 3A’s Region 5 and average just nine points per game while allowing 35 per game.
