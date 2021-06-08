Before the Fort Payne football team turns to sharpening football-specific skills in July, the Wildcats will focus on gaining strength, speed and quickness in June.
The Wildcats began summer workouts Monday morning, participating in a combination of weight training and speed drills.
“We were very pleased with Monday’s start to workouts,” Wildcats head coach Chris Elmore said. “We had 100% attendance and the effort and attention to detail was good by the majority of our players. It was a good place to start and hopefully we will continue to progress throughout the summer.”
Players lifted weights for a little longer than an hour before moving to the practice field to work on speed drills for about 45 minutes. Those exempt from the morning’s speed work included those also participating in boys basketball training this summer, as coaches were cautious to not overtrain or fatigue those players to the point of sustaining an injury.
Ahead of next month’s conditioning work, Elmore said the June workouts allow players more rest time so they can give maximum effort on every sprint.
In addition to the morning’s weight lifting and speed drills, quarterbacks threw and worked on throwing mechanics for about 30 minutes at the end of their respective speed sessions.
