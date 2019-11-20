Undefeated Fyffe, Red Bay duel in Class 2A quarterfinal

FYFFE — When undefeated Red Bay meets undefeated Fyffe in the Class 2A state quarterfinal round, something has to give.
The Red Devils hope they’ll be the lone undefeated ones in 2A after hosting the Tigers at 7 p.m. Friday.
“I think that being in the quarterfinal is a special occasion for any team, regardless of who you are playing,” Fyffe coach Paul Benefield said. “And I feel like the kids are excited and honored to be playing an undefeated team.
If the Red Devils win, they’ll host the winner of the Region 8 matchup between Collinsville and North Sand Mountain in the semifinal round.
Fyffe (12-0) cruised past Ranburne 38-7 in last week’s second round, extending its win streak to 27 games and 38 straight home wins. Ike Rowell had touchdown runs of 51, 20 and 16 yards, while rushing for 135 yards and three scores in the win. Zach Pyron added rushing scores of 15 and 4 yards as he tallied 76 yards on the ground in helping propel the Red Devils’ offense to a commanding 38-0 halftime advantage.
Just as the Red Devils’ offense continued its impressive run, the defense continued its dominant streak, holding an opponent to one score or fewer for the 11th time this season. Ranburne was limited to 134 yards of total offense, while Fyffe finished with 367 yards of total offense (293 rushing).
Making their seventh straight visit to the state quarterfinal round, the Red Devils face Red Bay (12-0) for the first time since 2015. Fyffe won the previous meeting 14-7 in the second round of the postseason.
Benefield said Fyffe’s seventh consecutive appearance in the quarterfinal round has the players showing “the tremendous pride they have in our program.”
The Tigers are region champions for the first time since 2015, and advanced to their first quarterfinal since 2007. Fyffe beat them 28-20 in the 2007 semifinal round.
This season, Red Bay has reached the quarterfinals behind a strong run game and physical defense.
“Red Bay is primarily a running team, but does mix in some passes out of shotgun,” Benefield said.
Red Bay averages 35 points per game, allows 10 points per game and dominated Sulligent 43-6 in last week’s second round. Jalen Vinson rushed for 80 yards and three touchdowns and Colin Humphres ran for 33 yards and two TDs to push the Tigers into the quarterfinal.
Humphres helped the Tigers take a 16-0 lead in the first half on scoring runs of 6 and 8 yards, with a pair of 2-point conversion runs. Vinson scored on runs of 2, 1 and 10 yards in the third, extending the lead to 36-0. Red Bay added a 2-yard rushing score in the fourth before Sulligent avoided the shutout.
Sulligent was held to nine first downs, 143 yards of total offense and was intercepted twice in the loss.
Benefield said the Tigers’ defensive front and linebackers provide a strong force for opponents, incorporating good technique to match their size.
Vinson threw for 136 yards and Red Bay finished with 249 yards rushing, including Hunter King’s 107 on 16 carries.
