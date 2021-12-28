DeKalb County’s top sports stories of 2021

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.