Layne White doubled on two hits with two RBIs and a run scored in Ider’s 17-7 loss against Dade County (Ga.) in five innings of Game 2 of a doubleheader at Ider Town Park in Ider last Saturday.
The Hornets (0-2) maintained a 6-3 advantage in the third inning, before the Wolverines pulled ahead 7-5 in the fifth frame and erupted with a 10-run sixth inning.
Ider’s Skylar Haney plated two runs with two RBIs, while Landon Traylor allowed eight runs on four hits with a strikeout and three walks in one inning of the loss.
In Game 1, the Hornets took a 15-11 loss to Chattooga (Ga.) after Chattooga roared ahead with a 10-run sixth inning.
Griffin Weldon recorded two doubles with an RBI and a run scored for Ider, while Haney doubled with two RBIs and a run scored and Bryan Bass plated three runs. Tyler Brewer struck out two and walked two while allowing eight runs on five hits in 1 1/3 innings of the loss.
Aubrey Baker registered two doubles with an RBI and a run scored, and Parker Higgins doubled with two RBIs in Fyffe’s loss to Beulah in six innings last Saturday.
In the Red Devils’ second game of a season-opening doubleheader at Horseshoe Bend High School, Will Arnold finished with two hits and a run scored and Blake Dobbins doubled with an RBI and a run scored.
The Bobcats broke a 1-1 stalemate in the third inning by pushing across eight runs. After Fyffe (0-2) pulled within 9-4 in the fifth frame, the Bobcats tacked on an additional four runs.
Fyffe’s Kaden Phillips took the loss in 2/3 of an inning. He surrendered eight runs and walked five.
In Game 1, Fyffe fell short to Horseshoe Bend 6-5 after rallying to tie the game at 3 in the third inning.
Dobbins struck out 10 and walked six while allowing three runs on two hits in four innings for Fyffe. Baker gave up one hit for three runs with five strikeouts and three walks. Jake Wooden drove in two runs and Dobbins plated two runs for the Red Devils.
Marco Mendoza recorded Valley Head’s lone hit in a five-inning loss to North Sand Mountain in Higdon last Saturday.
Eian Bain took the loss for the Tigers (0-1) in 1 1/3 innings, surrendering six runs on three hits with two strikeouts and walks. Noah Hulgan delivered three innings, tossing six strikeouts and walking two while allowing three hits and runs.
Gaston 17, Crossville 2 —
Crossville’s Caleb Causey drove in Marco Bravo and Joseph Lopez in a five-inning loss at Gaston last Saturday.
Causey gave up four hits for nine runs with two strikeouts and three walks on the mound.
