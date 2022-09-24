Class 2A No. 1 Fyffe dominates county rival Plainview

Fyffe picked up its fifth win of the season on Friday night with a dominating 56-13 win against Plainview.
Fyffe (5-0) finished the game with 423 yards of total offense with 323 of those yards coming on the ground. The Red Devils’ defense also held the Plainview offense scoreless for three quarters. Plainview fell to 1-4.
“I thought our kids played great,” Fyffe head coach Paul Benefield said. “The kids really opened it up and played physical in all phases of the game.”
Logan Anderson scored the first touchdown of the game by returning the opening kickoff 73 yards. Yahir Balcazar added the extra point.
Brodie Hicks then scored on a 3-yard run. Balcazar’s extra point made it 14-0 with 9:33 left in the first.
Anderson scored again with 2:18 left in the first on a 4-yard run. Balcazar extended the lead to 21-0 with his extra point.
In the second quarter, Simon Hicks intercepted Plainview quarterback Trey Rutledge to give the Red Devils the ball at the Plainview 33. The Fyffe offense took advantage of the turnover with Blake Dobbins throwing his first touchdown of the night on a 16-yard pass to Will Arnold. Balcazar extended the lead to 28-0.
Plainview’s offense had a promising drive but the drive ended after Fyffe forced a turnover on downs and took over on their 25-yard line.
Fyffe capitalized and Dobbins threw his second touchdown of the game on a 25-yard pass to Evan Chandler on fourth-and-2. Balcazar’s extra point made it 35-0 at the half.
In the third quarter, Fyffe’s Brodie Hicks scored on a 58-yard run and Hunter Machen scored on a 55-yard run. Balcazar made both extra points and the Red Devils led 49-0 after three quarters.
Plainview scored its first touchdown of the night on a 50-yard pass from Rutledge to Owen Hope.
Fyffe’s Kaden Sharp scored the Red Devils’ final touchdown on a 32-yard run and Jesse Martin kicked the extra point.
Plainview’s Dylan Rosson then scored on a 64-yard run for the final score of the night. Brayden Lingerfelt added the extra point.
Brodie Hicks finished the night with 112 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Dobbins was 3-for-3 passing for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Plainview’s Andrew Hall had 55 yards on 14 carries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.