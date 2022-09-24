Class 2A No. 1 Fyffe dominates county rival Plainview

Fyffe’s Logan Anderson runs for a Red Devil touchdown during the first half of Friday night’s game against Plainview. 

 Cinthia Rico | Special to The Times-Journal

Fyffe picked up its fifth win of the season on Friday night with a dominating 56-13 win against Plainview.

Fyffe (5-0) finished the game with 423 yards of total offense with 323 of those yards coming on the ground. The Red Devils’ defense also held the Plainview offense scoreless for three quarters. Plainview fell to 1-4.

