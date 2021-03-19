Elaine Puckett smashed a three-run home run across center field in the fourth inning, as Plainview’s plate appearances ignited a scoring outburst en route to an 11-1 victory against Sylvania in Rainsville on Thursday evening.
Lily Boswell tossed a complete game in the circle for Plainview (6-2-1), striking out nine batters and walking one while allowing just two hits.
The Bears led 4-0 before Molly Weaver hit a solo homer over center field in the bottom of the second to pull Sylvania (0-2) within 4-1.
With one out in play in the bottom of the fourth, Puckett sized up a pitch and sent it over the center field fence, plating Halle Brown and Mia Tidmore in the process to extend Plainview’s advantage to 7-1. An Abby Williams single to second base allowed Livia Smith to score with two outs on the scoreboard to make it 8-1 before a ground out ended the frame.
Plainview tacked on two additional runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Mallory Lindsey scored on a pitching error and Brown tagged up and scored on a fly out.
Tessa Word had three hits and scored two runs for the Bears, Hannah Regula added three hits, Puckett finished with four RBIs and Williams, Tidmore and Brown chipped in two hits apiece.
