Brody Smith threw for 301 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions as the Sylvania Rams powered past the Plainview Bears 49-31 on Friday night.
Sylvania powers past region rival Plainview
- Staff Reports | sports@times-journal.com
- Updated
