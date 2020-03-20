PREP SOFTBALL: Plainview remains atop ASWA’s Class 3A rankings

In its final edition of softball rankings before the statewide sports shutdown, the Alabama Sports Writers Association had the Plainview Bears staying atop Class 3A.
The latest rankings, which were released Thursday, had 12-0 Plainview at No. 1 in 3A, followed by 5-6 Pisgah and 10-2 Slocomb.
Sylvania was the only other 3A DeKalb County team to make rank, holding at No. 9. The Rams pushed their record to 4-4-1 before the mandatory break due to growing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic concerns.
In 2A, Fyffe (3-2) ranked eighth and Ider (3-4-1) capped the list at No. 10.
The complete ASWA softball rankings:
Class 7A
1. Spain Park (21-0)
2. Hewitt-Trussville (12-1-1)
3. Fairhope (9-1)
4. Central-Phenix City (15-3)
5. Austin (14-2)
6. Bob Jones (15-3)
7. Auburn (9-3)
8. Sparkman (13-5)
9. Thompson (14-5)
10. Vestavia Hills (11-4)
Others nominated: Baker (17-6), James Clemens (12-9).
Class 6A
1. Dothan (16-3)
2. Buckhorn (11-2)
3. Hazel Green (13-2)
4. Spanish Fort (9-1-1)
5. Hartselle (12-1-1)
6. Baldwin County (6-7)
7. Saraland (14-10)
8. Gardendale (9-6)
9. Helena (8-5)
10. Stanhope Elmore (6-5)
Others nominated: Albertville (13-3-1), Chelsea (7-5-1), Daphne (8-11), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-7), Muscle Shoals (12-2-1), Pinson Valley (9-8), Wetumpka (13-5).
Class 5A
1. Tallassee (15-1)
2. Hayden (9-1)
3. Moody (7-2-1)
4. Mortimer Jordan (9-5)
5. Springville (7-2)
6. Alexandria (6-1)
7. Rehobeth (8-5)
8. Satsuma (16-3)
9. East Limestone (11-3)
10. Douglas (14-1)
Others nominated: Ardmore (11-6), Beauregard (10-6), Brewer (6-8), Brewbaker Tech (7-6), Chilton County (11-3), Corner (9-4), Faith Academy (8-1), Madison County (12-4-1), Shelby County (1-0).
Class 4A
1. Elmore County (16-3)
2. Danville (12-3)
3. Wilson (7-2)
4. White Plains (10-5)
5. North Jackson (6-4-1)
6. Montgomery Catholic (16-2)
7. Cleburne County (13-4)
8. LAMP (12-4)
9. Lincoln (15-11)
10. Curry (9-3-1)
Others nominated: Alabama Christian (6-8), American Christian (7-3), Andalusia (16-4-1), Ashford (9-6-1), Madison Academy (3-2), Northside (4-7), Priceville (8-5-1), Rogers (5-4).
Class 3A
1. Plainview (12-0)
2. Pisgah (5-6)
3. Slocomb (10-2)
4. Oakman (9-2)
5. Prattville Christian (8-11)
6. Pleasant Valley (5-4-1)
7. Houston Academy (18-5)
8. Opp (13-8)
9. Sylvania (4-4-1)
10. St. James (6-3)
Others nominated: Flomaton (6-0), Glencoe (3-0), Gordo (10-4), Piedmont (9-2), Wicksburg (8-9-1).
Class 2A
1. Hatton (10-3)
2. Sumiton Christian (5-2)
3. G.W. Long (1-1)
4. Leroy (23-6)
5. Ariton (13-5-1)
6. Sand Rock (9-2)
7. Red Bay (4-4-1)
8. Fyffe (3-2)
9. Winston County (8-4)
10. Ider (3-4-1)
Others nominated: Collinsville (5-6-1), Luverne (5-3).
Class 1A
1. Mars Hill Bible (12-1-1)
2. Brantley (12-3)
3. Falkville (12-2)
4. Spring Garden (2-2)
5. Skyline (4-4)
6. Belgreen (10-3)
7. Appalachian (7-3)
8. Kinston (6-4)
9. Millry (13-9)
10. Marion County (7-6)
Others nominated: Berry (5-7), Lynn (7-4).
AISA
1. Macon East (23-1)
2. Edgewood (11-5-1)
3. Clarke Prep (12-1)
4. Pickens Academy (8-0)
5. Bessemer Academy (14-6)
6. Southern Academy (8-4)
7. Patrician Academy (11-4-1)
8. Glenwood (NA)
9. Hooper Academy (15-5)
10. Monroe Academy (8-5)
Others nominated: Crenshaw Christian (6-8), Northside Methodist (9-3), Pike Liberal Arts (8-9-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.