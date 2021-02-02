Tyla Tatum scored 19 points, Hadley Hamilton added 17 points and Caroline Brannon 10 in Collinsville’s 52-37 win against Douglas on senior night at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium in Collinsville on Friday night.
Tori Rojek 11 of her team-high 15 points in the second half for Douglas, and Bri Walls added 12 points.
The Panthers led 20-12 at intermission and 34-26 at the start of the final period.
Fyffe 49, Sand Rock 36:
Alyssa Webb led Fyffe with 17 points and Emma Twilley had 16 points with six rebounds and five steals in a win at Sand Rock on Friday night.
Alexia Barber scored seven points with 10 rebounds for the Red Devils.
Skyline 63, Ider 56:
Kaleigh Carson scored a game-high 21 points, including five 3-point baskets, to lead Ider in a loss at Skyline on Friday night.
Erin Pruett scored 14 points and Allie Pruett added four 3-pointers for 12 points for the Hornets, who made 10 3-pointers as a team.
The Vikings led 35-26 at halftime and 52-35 entering the fourth quarter after outscoring Ider 17-9 in the third.
Gracie Stucky paced Skyline with 20 points, Gracie Rowell scored 12 points and Aiden Bellomy had 11 points.
