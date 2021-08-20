Fort Payne surrenders lead late, falls to Athens

In a high-scoring shootout, the visiting Athens Golden Eagles kept chipping away at the deficit.
After trailing by 20 points midway through the third quarter, Athens rallied to take the lead in the fourth and defeat the Fort Payne Wildcats 41-40 at Wildcat Stadium on Friday night.
Alex McPherson came on to attempt a field goal from just beyond the Athens 40-yard line with 11 seconds left, but his kick pushed wide left.
Out of the half, Fort Payne (0-1) extended its advantage to 40-20 midway through the third period when Jake Barnes found Sawyer Burt in the right corner of the end zone for a 14-yard scoring strike on a third-and-7 play.
Jaden Jude connected with Dylann Roper for a third touchdown at the 2:17 mark of the third, narrowing the gap to 40-27.
The Golden Eagles threatened Fort Payne’s lead with 10:15 left in regulation, pulling within one score with a 20-yard touchdown connection.
Athens continued building momentum with Jake McDonald intercepting a pass and returning it to Fort Payne’s 25 with 9:27 left.
The Golden Eagles turned the interception into a Jude-to-Caiden Dumas 23-yard touchdown pass. The following extra-point kick gave Athens a 41-40 edge at the 7:10 mark.
Kaden Dubose ran for two first-half touchdowns and McPherson made a 32-yard field goal as time expired to lead Fort Payne into halftime with a 33-20 lead in the offensive slugfest.
The Wildcats picked up a safety early in the opening quarter when Athens snapped the ball high over the punter’s head and through the back of the end zone.
Fort Payne added to the early fortune with a 36-yard scoring run to make it 9-0.
Devin Wells corralled a loose ball that was ruled an interception and returned it 19 yards for a score, extending the Wildcats’ advantage to 16-0 with 7:30 remaining in the first quarter.
The Golden Eagles forced Fort Payne to punt for the first time with 4:06 left in the opening frame and crossed midfield for the first time when Roper ripped off a 29-yard run to the left side on a third-and-1 play from the Athens 31-yard line.
Athens kept its drive alive on fourth-and-5 from Fort Payne’s 36, courtesy of an 8-yard pass from Jude to David Haney.
When the drive stalled again at the 21-yard line, Jude tossed to Roper on the right side, turning the fourth-and-3 situation into a 21-yard touchdown. A point-after kick pulled the Golden Eagles within 16-7 with 10:23 remaining in the first half.
A Darrell Prater 18-yard scoring run up the middle of the field capped a six-play, 66-yard drive with 7;59 to play until intermission, pushing the Wildcats into a 23-7 lead.
Athens responded with a two-play, 80-yard scoring drive. The Golden Eagles used a lateral pass to the outside and a downfield bomb to Roper to reach Fort Payne’s 49, where Jude rushed up the middle for a score.
Alex Akins helped the Wildcats convert a fourth-and-4 play with a 7-yard run. Dubose capped the drive with a 3-yard scoring run, making it 30-14 with 1:33 until the half.
Jude hit Roper for an 80-yard touchdown with 1:20 left, but Kobe King tackled Jude in the backfield on the ensuing 2-point conversion attempt.
The Wildcats took their final drive of the half to the Athens 15 before McPherson’s field goal sent the game to halftime.
Fort Payne hosts Gadsden City at Wildcat Stadium at 7 p.m. next Friday.
