Ike Rowell and Koby Harris combined to hold the Sylvania Ram to one run as the Fyffe Red Devils locked up the Class 3A, Area 14 championship with an 11-1 victory at Fyffe High School on Wednesday afternoon.
The Red Devils amassed 12 hits and improved to 13-0 with the win.
In his start on the mound, Rowell sat eight batters and walked one while allowing four hits for one run. Harris tossed an inning in relief, giving up one hit with two strikeouts.
Ty Bell batted 3 for 3 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored for Fyffe. Harris recorded two doubles, scored three runs and added an RBI, Will Stephens chipped in two hits and two RBIs and Rowell scored two runs with two RBIs.
Fyffe took the lead for good at 2- in the third inning and added four runs in each of the next two innings.
Blake Phillips hit a triple and Gareth Anderson added a double and scored a run for the Rams (2-8).
On Tuesday, Tanner Cowart tossed a five-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts and no walks and Rowell homered as the Red Devils blanked Sylvania 9-0 at Sylvania High School.
The Red Devils held an opponent scoreless for the fourth time this season.
Rowell launched a three-run homer across center field in the top of the third inning to lift Fyffe into a 4-0 advantage.
Fyffe plated four runs in the sixth inning. Riley West scored on a fly out, Bell reached on a Cowart double and Bell and Cowart scored on a Rowell single to push the lead to 8-0 before a groundout ended the frame.
The Red Devils collected 12 hits and eight RBIs. Rowell finished with five RBIs and Godwin had two RBIs. Harris tallied three hits and scored a run and Stephens scored two runs.
Phillips led the Rams with two hits and Anderson recorded a triple.
Elijah Gurley struck out five and walked none while allowing 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Collinsville 3, Hokes Bluff 2:
Carson Dennis singled on a line drive to center field and Jacob Jones scored on the play to break a tie and propel the Collinsville Panthers past the Hokes Bluff Eagles in a walk-off win in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Collinsville High School on Wednesday evening.
The Panthers (9-8) registered just two hits in a 15-3 loss in five innings in the second game of the doubleheader.
In Game 1, Dennis stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh with two outs in play and singled to center, allowing Jones to score the winning run.
Dennis finished with two hits and an RBI and Keaton DeBoard also had two hits and an RBI.
For Collinsville, Dalton Hughes surrendered three hits, walked two and struck out four in a complete-game performance.
In Game 2, the Eagles collected 11 hits and 13 RBIs while Collinsville mustered only two hits.
DeBoard and Colton Wills finished with a double apiece, as the Panthers left 11 base runners stranded in scoring position.
Gadsden City 12, Fort Payne 8:
The Fort Payne Wildcats rallied from a 7-0 deficit by scoring all eight of their runs in the fifth inning, but the Gadsden City Titans responded with a five-run outburst in the bottom half of the fifth to win in Gadsden on Tuesday evening.
Nolan Fowler singled Alex Akins home to begin the Wildcats’ comeback. J.D. Blalock was hit by a pitch during a bases-loaded situation, allowing Will Abbott to score and slice the deficit to 7-2.
Ricky Adame and Fowler scored on a Sawyer Burt single and Brody Gifford drew a walk in another bases-loaded spot to pull the Wildcats (9-10) within 7-5. Abbott drew a walk that forced in a sixth run and an Adame single plated Connor Cash to make it an 8-7 Fort Payne lead.
Fowler grounded out to end the top half of the inning.
With two outs in play in the bottom of the fifth, the Titans loaded the bases and drew a forced walk to tie things at 8, ahead of an error giving them the lead for good at 9-8.
A double allowed Gadsden City to tack on two additional runs and a forced walk extended the game to its final margin.
Both teams finished with nine hits.
Adame led Fort Payne with a 3 for 4 performance at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored. Blalock tallied two hits and scored a run with an RBI and Burt finished with two RBIs.
Dalton Gray lasted four innings in a start for the Wildcats. He surrendered seven runs on six hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
Corey Cline picked up the win on the mound for the Titans, retiring six and walking one while giving up three hits in three innings of work.
Kyle Cline led Gadsden City at the plate with three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Gabriel Brito added two hits and scored a run and Darren Kell scored two runs on two hits with an RBI.
Valley Head 8, Skyline 2:
Noah Hulgan allowed one hit and struck out a dozen batters and the Valley Head Tigers pulled ahead for good in the fifth inning to beat the Skyline Vikings in Game 2, earning a doubleheader sweep in Skyline on Tuesday evening.
Eian Bain homered twice in the Tigers’ 8-4 win in Game 1.
In Game 1, the score was tied in the top of the fifth inning before Mason Vest plated the go-ahead run off a Skylar Haney double with two outs on the scoreboard. David Hatfield scored by stealing home before the Vikings tagged out Haney for stealing to end the frame with Valley Head in a 4-2 lead.
Doubles by Vest and Hatfield in the top of the seventh pushed the Tigers into a 7-2 advantage before they added one more run on a groundout to end the top half of the inning.
Hulgan lasted 6 1/3 innings, walking one Skyline batter in his start.
In Game 2, Bain contributed a two-run home run to give Valley Head a 4-1 lead in the third inning, before the Tigers finished the top portion of the frame with a 6-1 advantage.
Bain added a solo homer in the top of the seventh to extend Valley Head’s lead to 7-3.
Hatfield retired seven and walked two while giving up four hits and three runs in six innings for the Tigers. Alex Stutts allowed two hits for one run with no walks and two strikeouts in an inning in relief.
Skyline left eight base runners stranded in scoring position, while the Tigers left four runners aboard.
Sardis 12, Crossville 2:
Crossville was limited to three hits in a Game 1 of a doubleheader loss to Sardis at Crossville High School on Wednesday afternoon.
Crossville collected five hits in an 8-0 loss in Game 2.
In Game 1, Hunter Haston recorded a double and scored a run on an error in the bottom of the seventh inning. Gary Dale Heflin scored on the same error.
Landon Carroll and Ty Glass each tripled for Sardis. Glass and Carson Gillian had three RBIs apiece.
Brody Samples struck out 12 Crossville batters and walked none in a complete-game effort on the mound.
In Game 2, Crossville went without a hit and drew only one walk by base on balls and three walks from hit by pitches.
Dakota Causey tossed a complete game for Crossville, allowing five hits while walking four and striking out three.
