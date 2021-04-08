The Fort Payne Wildcats registered just two hits, striking out 12 times in an 8-1 Game 2 loss to the Arab Knights and suffering a doubleheader sweep at Fort Payne High School on Wednesday.
The Wildcats (14-14) left eight baserunners stranded in scoring position.
In his start, Eli Kirby tossed two innings, allowing five hits for five runs with no walks and one strikeout.
Arab’s Sam Jackson sat 10 batters and walked four while surrendering one hit and no runs in five innings of his start. He added a double at the plate.
The Knights scattered nine hits, led by Hayden Turner’s three.
In Wednesday’s Game 1, the Wildcats finished with two hits and left five runners aboard in a 9-1 loss.
Arab, who tallied 12 hits and left a dozen runners stranded, highlighted the game with a five-run sixth inning, building on its 2-0 advantage.
Fort Payne plated four runs in the seventh inning en route to a 7-2 victory against Arab at Arab City Park on Tuesday.
Dalton Gray delivered six strikeouts and walked three while allowing five hits in five innings of his start for the Wildcats. Brody Gifford retired three and walked one while surrendering no hits or runs in relief.
Geraldine 9, Collinsville 4:
Anthony Martin sat 14 Collinsville batters through 6 2/3 innings of Geraldine’s win at Collinsville High School on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs (12-10) pushed across four runs in the third inning and two more in the fourth to take a commanding 6-0 advantage.
In the bottom of the third, Ty Cofield doubled on a fly ball to left field, plating Miles Benton and Colt Lusher to give Geraldine a 3-0 lead before Martin hit a fly out and Cofield scored after tagging up before the end of the frame.
The Panthers (11-13) cut the deficit in half with three runs in the top of the fifth. Malachi Orr scored from third base as Geraldine drew a balk. Ian Gregg scored on a double by Keaton DeBoard before Dalton Hughes plated a run on the ensuing throw.
The Bulldogs advanced their lead to 8-3 prior to Collinsville adding its final run in the sixth inning.
Sylvania 4, Plainview 2:
Preston Holcomb struck out 13 in a complete-game pitching performance of Sylvania’s Game 2 win against Plainview at Sylvania High School on Wednesday.
Gareth Anderson hit a triple and a double with an RBI and two runs scored for the Rams (5-14). On the mound, Holcomb surrendered five hits and walked two.
Sylvania led 2-0 after the opening inning. Anderson’s triple allowed Eli Gurley to score and Anderson reached home on a Blake Phillips single.
The Rams finished with six hits.
Sam Crowell gave up six hits while walking three and striking out four for Plainview (10-13).
Ethan Williams smacked an inside-the-park home run to center field in the top of the fourth inning to pull the Bears within 2-1.
In Game 1, Plainview used a five-run sixth inning to defeat Sylvania 9-1.
Noah White tossed a complete game, retiring 11 batters and walking two while allowing seven hits against the Rams.
Plainview’s Connor Davis registered two hits and scored two runs with an RBI, Levi Brown, Ethan Williams, Braden Haymon and Bryson Richey each recorded two RBIs.
Holcomb had three hits, including a double, with an RBI for the Rams.
Ider 4, Section 3:
Tyler Brewer scored on a fielding error in the sixth inning, lifting the Ider Hornets past the Section Lions at Ider High School on Wednesday.
Keegan Whitaker allowed seven hits while sitting six Section batters in Ider’s win.
Cody Tinker doubled for the Hornets (19-7).
The Hornets plated three runs in the second inning for a 3-1 advantage. Matthew Norman scored on a steal of home before Tinker doubled on a groundball to left field, scoring a runner for the go-ahead run. Tinker reached home plate on a Branson Durham single.
Ider tallied six hits while leaving nine runners stranded in scoring position.
Boaz 14, Crossville 0:
Crossville was restricted to just one hit in a 14-0 loss in five innings at Boaz High School on Wednesday.
The Lions (3-13) committed five errors and walked eight Boaz batters.
The Knights finished with six hits for 14 runs. They scored nine runs in the third inning.
Dakota Causey batted 3 for 3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Crossville’s loss to Boaz at Crossville High School on Tuesday.
The Lions, who left five baserunners stranded, finished with six hits and shuffled through three pitchers. Hunter Haston surrendered eight runs on three hits while walking three in two innings of the start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.