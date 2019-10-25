Bulldogs bash Rams, clinch No. 2 seed in 3A, Region 7

GERALDINE – The Geraldine Bulldogs earned the right to host a first-round playoff game for the second time in as many years following Friday’s 28-0 shutout win over the Sylvania Rams at Coolidge-Isbell Field.
Both teams battled with wet conditions throughout Friday’s contest, but it was the Bulldogs who powered through by outgaining the Rams 325-110 in the win.
Friday’s opening quarter saw Geraldine drive down to Sylvania’s 10-yard line before turning it over on a fumble.
The Rams were quickly forced to punt though and Geraldine answered with an 8-play, 55-yard drive that was capped off with a 28-yard dash to the end zone from Anthony Baldwin to put Geraldine up 7-0 with 8:00 to go in the second quarter.
After a three-and-out from Sylvania, Geraldine drove down the Rams’ 11-yard line on a 14-play drive before missing a field-goal attempt, which left the score at 7-0 at the half.
Geraldine then took over to start the third and marched the length of the field in seven plays and scored on a 33-yard touchdown run by Troy Willoughby to double the Bulldogs’ lead with 8:31 left in the third.
After another quick punt from Sylvania, the Bulldogs covered 55 yards in a dozen plays and scored from three yards out on Baldwin’s second touchdown of the night to make the lead 21-0 with a minute left to play in the third.
Baldwin later found his way into the end zone a third time on a 36-yard sprint to the goal line, which made Friday’s final score 28-0.
Baldwin finished with 162 yards on 28 carries for Geraldine.
Gareth Anderson led Sylvania with 40 yards on eight carries.
The win solidified both teams’ playoff seeding. Geraldine will be the No. 2 seed out of 3A, Region 7 and Sylvania will have to play on the road in the first round as the No. 3 seed.
Geraldine plays at Piedmont next week while Sylvania plays at Fyffe.
