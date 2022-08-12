Storm clouds threatened but stayed away as Fort Payne debuted on its new turf field — even if it was just a preseason game.
Jake Barnes passed for two touchdowns, rushed for another and the Wildcats produced five first-half scores en route to a 63-21 victory against Chattooga (Ga.) in a fall jamboree at Wildcat Stadium on Thursday night.
“We wanted (our players) to go out with a lot of passion, a lot of energy and a lot of effort and just get used to being back in this environment,” Wildcats head coach Chris Elmore said. “The adrenaline that goes through your body in these situations can’t be simulated in practice, you can’t simulate it in 7-on-7s. You have to be out here with this uniform and playing somebody else. That was the main goal and I think we accomplished that, coming out here and getting our bodies used to playing a competitive ball game.”
In the preseason contest, Fort Payne’s offense created success on long plays, while the defense made important third- and fourth-down stops and forced turnovers throughout the night.
After the Wildcats’ defense stuffed Chattooga on fourth down at the Fort Payne 15-yard line on its opening series, Barnes directed an 85-yard drive and capped it by rolling left for a 5-yard scoring run with 1:31 left in the first quarter.
Skyler Cody got on the receiving end of a Barnes pass on Fort Payne’s next possession and ran for a 66-yard TD early in the second quarter. Hayden Hairel picked off a Chattooga pass and quickly got Fort Payne’s offense back on the field, when Dax Varnadore stamped the ensuing drive with a 2-yard scoring dive to make it 21-0 with 7:35 remaining in the half.
The Indians reached the end zone for the first time with 7:09 to play in the half. Zaden Perry broke free for a 75-yard touchdown run to the right side.
After a Bennett Blanks 14-yard TD run with 5:10 remaining, Chattooga’s Brady Groce hit Quarry Gibson on a wheel route for an 8-yard score on fourth-and-goal. The ensuing PAT kick failed and the Indians trailed 28-13.
With 1 minute left until halftime, Barnes connected with Brannon Oliver for a 67-yard catch-and-run to end the varsity half.
“It’s hard to tell until you watch the film, but I thought we played really hard,” Elmore said of his impressions of the Wildcats in the season tune-up. “We had guys running hard, we had guys flying around on defense.
“I know we made a lot of mistakes — obviously, you always do in a jamboree — but I thought the effort was there.”
Blake Griggs tossed a 25-yard touchdown to Nicholas Freeman midway through the third to push the Wildcats into a 42-21 advantage. Later in the third, Ryker Ingle made Fort Payne’s defense pop when he intercepted a pass near midfield and returned it for a touchdown.
Griggs rushed for a 2-yard score with 7:10 left in the game and Omar Figueroa recovered a Chattooga fumble with 5:16 to play, leading to the Wildcats’ final touchdown.
“We’ve talked a lot all fall about finishing plays and finishing plays with effort, and I think we had a lot of that tonight,” Elmore said. “Whether it was on defense, offense, whatever it is, that’s been our goal and I think that’s been evident several times tonight.”
The Fort Payne coaches tried to get every active player inserted into the game at some point. More than 90 Wildcats were dressed to play, Elmore said.
“We think that we got everybody in,” the coach said. “It was kind of tough there at the end, trying to get some younger offensive linemen in. We just didn’t have the ball much in the fourth quarter, so we had to put some of them on defense. They hadn’t practiced that, but we just wanted to try to get them in there, at least.”
Fort Payne begins regular-season play Friday, visiting longtime rival Scottsboro at Trammell Stadium at 7 p.m.
