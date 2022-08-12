Storm clouds threatened but stayed away as Fort Payne debuted on its new turf field — even if it was just a preseason game.

Jake Barnes passed for two touchdowns, rushed for another and the Wildcats produced five first-half scores en route to a 63-21 victory against Chattooga (Ga.) in a fall jamboree at Wildcat Stadium on Thursday night.

