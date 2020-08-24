Crossville has 3 rushing TDs in loss vs. New Hope

Colton Adkins ran for two touchdowns and Hunter Haston ran for another score as Crossville’s comeback attempt ended in a 29-20 loss against the New Hope Indians in a season opener for both teams in Crossville on Saturday night.
The Indians (1-0) scored early in the fourth quarter to extend their advantage to 29-14.
Crossville (0-1) scored midway through the final period but New Hope held on to win.
New Hope led 14-0 early in the second quarter before the Lions reached the end zone to cut it to 14-7 before halftime.
Kolby Lesley led the Lions in rushing with 85 yards on 10 carries. Adkins finished with 19 yards on five attempts and Haston carried nine times for nine yards.
Crossville’s offense totaled 144 yards rushing and 33 yards passing.
