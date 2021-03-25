Fort Payne used a second-inning scoring burst to take a commanding lead en route to an 11-1 victory against the Arab Knights in five innings at Fort Payne High School on Tuesday evening.
The Wildcats (17-2) plated seven runs in the bottom of the second inning to lead 8-0.
Taylor Camp hit a triple to score Addison Eason and Cory Kramer before a Graidin Haas single scored Camp and gave Fort Payne a 4-0 advantage with two outs on the scoreboard.
Hannah Buffington doubled home Haas and AJ Kramer doubled home Buffington ahead of an Emily Ellis single that plated AJ Kramer, extending the lead to 7-0.
Cory Kramer singled and scored Ellis before a popup ended the inning.
Buffington produced a solo home run over the center-field fence to push the lead to 9-0 in the bottom of the fourth.
Cory Kramer was 3 for 3 with two RBIs, Buffington finished with two runs scored, two hits and two RBIs, AJ Kramer added two hits with two RBIs and a run scored and Ellis chipped in two runs on two hits with an RBI.
Eason retired six and walked none while scattering three hits and no runs in four innings for the Wildcats. Kyleigh Thomas surrendered two hits and a run in an inning of relief work.
Arab’s Kaitlynn Robertson tossed a complete game. She gave up 12 hits for 11 runs, walked two and struck out one.
Kinsley Lovelady led the Knights with two hits and a run scored.
Fyffe 5, Sylvania 2:
Chloe Hatch struck out 10 and walked two while allowing eight hits in Fyffe’s win against Sylvania on Wednesday evening.
Fyffe (8-4-2) came back from a 2-0 deficit to overtake the lead from the Rams in the bottom of the third inning.
Livia Cowart tripled to left field, sending Bella Pettis in to tie the game at 2 before the Red Devils pulled ahead with an Alivia Hatch ground ball single to left field that plated Cowart.
Cowart stole home in the bottom of the fifth before Olivia Wilks hit a fly out to center field, giving Alivia Hatch time to tag up and score.
Alivia Hatch finished with two hits, two RBIs and a run scored and Cowart had two hits and scored two runs with an RBI.
Anna Farmer doubled on two hits to lead Sylvania (0-4) at the plate. She added 3 1/3 innings in the circle, relieving Harlee Turner and allowing two runs on one hit with a walk.
Geraldine 12, Collinsville 7:
Emily Oliver homered and Lydia West struck out eight in a complete-game pitching effort as Geraldine topped Collinsville at Geraldine High School on Wednesday evening.
Collinsville (3-3) finished with 10 hits to Geraldine’s eight, but left five runners stranded in scoring position.
The Bulldogs (7-4-1) plated four runs in the bottom of the third inning to snap a 3-3 tie.
After bringing in one run on a fly out and another on an error, Oliver blasted a fly ball over the center-field fence to score Breanna Hall and give Geraldine a 7-3 cushion.
Somer Stewart scored during a double play in the fourth inning to pull the Panthers within 7-4, but Geraldine responded by extending the deficit and scoring five additional runs.
Oliver gained three RBIs on two hits, Jaden Dismuke added three runs on two hits with an RBI and Ally Short chipped in two RBIs for the Bulldogs.
Tyla Tatum smacked a three-run home run across center field in the top of the first to give Collinsville an early 3-0 edge; she also added a double and finished with four RBIs. Stewart recorded a double on two hits, Kayla Beene finished with three hits and two runs scored and Caroline Brannon added two hits and scored a run.
