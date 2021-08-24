Fort Payne's Dubose wins player of the week

Garnering 45% of the online voting, Fort Payne running back Kaden Dubose is The Times-Journal Player of the Week.
Dubose, a sophomore, ran for touchdowns of 36 and 3 yards, respectively, in the first half of Fort Payne's 41-40 loss to Athens in its regular-season opener at Wildcat Stadium last Friday night.
Dubose ran along the right sideline for a 36-yard touchdown to push Fort Payne into a 9-0 lead early in the first quarter. He added a 3-yard scoring run to give Fort Payne a 30-14 lead just before halftime.
