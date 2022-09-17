DeBoard has four rushing TDs, two INTs in Panthers’ win vs. Wildcats

The Sand Rock Wildcats traveled to Collinsville High School to renew their bitter rivalry with the Panthers Friday night.
Collinsville won 37-20 at Chad Hawkins Stadium.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Sand Rock Wildcats traveled to Collinsville High School to renew their bitter rivalry with the Panthers Friday night.
Collinsville won 37-20 at Chad Hawkins Stadium.
The first half was filled with mistakes, as both teams struggled to hold onto the ball, with turnovers coming constantly. The Panthers had their first few drives end in these turnovers, with one ending by a turnover on downs. And following a Sand Rock punt, Collinsville fumbled the ball at the 1-yard line, with another drive dying off at the very end.
Despite these gifts from the Panthers, Sand Rock couldn’t capitalize on the mistakes. Following the fumble at the 1, the Wildcats managed to gain a first down, before making their own mistake, as quarterback Carson Chestnut threw an interception to Collinsville’s Keaton DeBoard, setting up Collinsville with fantastic field position.
With this great field position, Collinsville managed to capitalize on the interception with the 2-yard touchdown by DeBoard, following a 45-yard gain from the Panthers’ quarterback Mason McAteer. After a missed extra point, Collinsville maintained a 6-0 lead well into the third quarter. Following this moment of offensive silence, the Panthers managed to score again, as DeBoard scored from the 1 to put Collinsville up 12-0.
However, the Wildcats finally broke through following the touchdown, scoring a 72-yard TD pass themselves, as senior quarterback Aaron Ashley threw a desperation pass to wide receiver Jace Turner and he took it the distance, making the score 12-7 following the extra point from Sand Rock.
After the third quarter ended with a five-point deficit, Collinsville widened their lead with another DeBoard rushing touchdown, this one for 55 yards, making the score 18-7. Sand Rock didn’t waste any time afterward, scoring from 31 yards out with a touchdown pass from Ashley to senior tight end Logan Crider to cut the lead back down to one possession, 18-13.
Collinsville refused to bend any further, however, as DeBoard added another TD to his resume, along with rushing touchdowns from both McAteer and Trevor Terrell. Collinsville exploded in the fourth quarter to seal the win 37-20, with Sand Rock scoring a garbage-time touchdown.
With this win, Ernie Willingham, head coach for the Collinsville Panthers, earned his 86th win with the program, making him the all-time winningest coach in Collinsville High School history.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Partly cloudy. High 83F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Partly cloudy. High around 85F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:27:41 AM
Sunset: 06:46:51 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:28:23 AM
Sunset: 06:45:26 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: E @ 5 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:29:06 AM
Sunset: 06:44:02 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: NNW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:29:49 AM
Sunset: 06:42:37 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: NW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Clear. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:30:32 AM
Sunset: 06:41:12 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: NW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Clear. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:31:15 AM
Sunset: 06:39:47 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: NNW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Mainly clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:31:58 AM
Sunset: 06:38:23 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: N @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.