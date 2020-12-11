Kayla Beene finished with 18 points, Tyla Tatum added 13 points and the Collinsville girls limited Geraldine to 20 first-half points in a 68-42 win in a Class 3A, Area 12 game at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Tuesday night.
Collinsville spread the floor early and made shots to take a 25-11 lead into the second period before extending the scoring gap to 43-20 by the half.
While Beene and Tatum led the Panthers’ scoring effort, Caroline Brannon, Olivia Akins and Emma Terrell exemplified the team’s depth by finishing with nine points apiece.
Joanna Hammett paced the Bulldogs (6-3, 1-1 3A, Area 12) with 11 points and Chloe Murdock and Gracey Johnson each added seven points.
Terrell sank back-to-back 3-pointers to give Collinsville a 17-7 lead. Tatum added a 3, assisted Cadence Amison on a deep 2-pointer and converted a 3-point play with 33 seconds left in the opening period to push the Panthers into a 25-9 lead.
Geraldine used a 3-0 run early in the second quarter to pull within 29-16 with 4:18 remaining in the half. JJ Dismuke assisted Johnson with a layup and dished to Hammett for another layup during the run.
Terrell found Beene for a 3-pointer and Beene stole a pass and scored a layup during a 4-2 Panthers run in the final minute of the half.
On Thursday night, Tatum scored a game-high 19 points and Brannon added 10 points in Collinsville’s 53-19 rout of Glencoe.
The Panthers improved to 7-2 overall and 2-0 in area play.
Arab 46, Fort Payne 39:
Graidin Haas scored a game-high 17 points and Brylan Gray had 11 points in Fort Payne’s 46-39 loss at Arab in a Class 6A, Area 15 matchup Tuesday night.
Sydney Ferguson led the Knights (5-2, 1-0 6A, Area 15) with 14 points and Reagan Malone chipped in 12 points.
The Wildcats (3-4, 0-1) took a 23-21 lead heading into halftime behind 12 points by Haas, but they were held to just three third-quarter points as Arab produced 25 second-half points to pull away.
Ider 70, Kate Duncan Smith DAR 54:
Savannah Seals paced the Ider girls with a game-high 19 points, Makinley Traylor scored 16 points and Kaleigh Carson 11 points in a 70-54 victory against Kate Duncan Smith DAR in Ider on Tuesday night.
The Hornets outscored DAR (1-4) 22-9 in the first quarter. The advantage was large enough to overcome a nine-point, second-quarter scoring output to take a 31-20 lead at intermission.
Ider tallied 10 3-point baskets for the game, including four in the third period. Traylor scored a pair of 3s and Seals and Kennzie Smith each had 3s to help the Hornets advance their lead to 55-36 entering the fourth.
On Thursday night, Seals hit four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 24 points in Ider’s 77-44 victory against South Pittsburg (Tenn.).
Carson scored 14 points and Smith added 13 points, as the Hornets improved their record to 6-3.
Crossville 60, Sardis 49:
Kinsley Henderson scored 15 of her game-high 21 points in the first half to help the Crossville girls top Sardis 60-49 in a Class 5A, Area 13 game in Crossville on Tuesday night.
Trailing 17-12 entering the second period, Crossville (5-3, 1-0 5A, Area 13) outscored Sardis (3-4, 0-2) 22-13 to take a 34-30 lead into the halftime break.
Crossville made nine 3-pointers as a team.
Jayda Lacks scored 14 points and Adelyn Ellis finished with 10 points for Sardis.
Spring Garden 51, Plainview 44:
Halle Brown scored 14 points and Payton Blevins scored 12 points in a 51-44 loss at Spring Garden on Tuesday night.
Plainview (8-4) trailed 42-36 heading into the final quarter, where Spring Garden gained a 9-8 scoring edge.
Sarah Kate McKay finished with 14 points for Spring Garden, Neely Welsh added 13 points and Lexy Adkison chipped in 11 points.
